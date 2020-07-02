Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 250 points, Nifty above 10,500

Gold prices ease in India Gold prices in India edged lower today for the second day after hitting a record high in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were were down 0.16% to ₹48,188 per 10 gram after sliding ₹500 in the previous session. Gold had hit a record high of ₹48,982 in the previous session. In global markets also, gold prices came off recent highs after positive positive developments for the coronavirus vaccine and strong manufacturing data improved risk sentiment. Focus now shifts to monthly US jobs report, due later today.

Sensex, Nifty higher in opening deals Indian indices opened higher on Thursday, fuelled by positive cues from global peers. At 0916am, the Sensex was up 289.72 points or 0.82% at 35704.17, and the Nifty was up 84.20 points or 0.81% at 10514.20. About 796 shares advanced, 274 shares declined, and 34 shares were unchanged. View Full Image

Indian equities higher in pre-open trade Indian benchmark indices rose at pre-open. At 0903am, the Sensex was up 169.06 points or 0.48% at 35583.51, and the Nifty was up 55.70 points or 0.53% at 10485.70.

TVS June sales at 1,98,387 units vs 2,97,102 a year ago TVS Motor Company reported sales of 1,98,387 units in June, down from 2,97,102 sold a year ago. The company sold 1,91,076 units of two-wheelers last month as against 2,83,461 units in June 2019.

Oil prices, gold ease in Asian deals Oil prices eased and gold slipped as investors exercised caution despite encouraging economic data. Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $41.97 a barrel. US crude was off 12 cents at $39.70 a barrel. U.S. gold futures were 0.12% lower at $1,777.70.

SGX Nifty futures higher SGX Nifty futures were up 0.7% on Thursday, indicating a higher start to Indian markets. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 35,414.45, up 498.65 points or 1.43% and the Nifty closed at 10,430.05, up 127.95 points or 1.24%.

Asia grinds higher in line with US peers Asian stocks tracked overnight gains on Wall Street to tick higher on Thursday although sentiment was cautious ahead of U.S. employment data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.9% with all major indexes trading higher on hopes of a vaccine for covid-19, which has killed more than half a million people globally and shut down the world economy. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4%, China's blue-chip index added 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.7%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.