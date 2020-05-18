Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge up at pre-open; Reliance Industries jumps 3%

Crude oil update

Oil prices rose over $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Brent crude was up $1.19, or 3.7%, at $33.69 a barrel by 0240 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.26, or 4.3%, at $30.69 a barrel, after rising to its highest since March 16.