Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge up at pre-open; Reliance Industries jumps 3%
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read.Updated: 18 May 2020, 09:03 AM ISTIshita Guha
Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday amid volatility due to concerns over fresh trade tensions between the US and China. US President Donald Trump moved to block semiconductor shipments to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
18 May 2020, 08:59:43 AM IST
Asian stocks trade with a positive bias
Asian shares were led higher by S&P 500 futures on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week peak as countries' efforts to re-open their economies stirred hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% and Chinese blue chips rose a marginal 0.3%.
18 May 2020, 08:53:01 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
Reliance Industries said New York-based private equity giant, General Atlantic, will invest ₹6,598.38 crore in its digital assets subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. Bharti Airtel, Cipla, M&M Finance, Maruti Suzuki and ITC will be other stocks in focus.
18 May 2020, 08:44:26 AM IST
Crude oil update
Oil prices rose over $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Brent crude was up $1.19, or 3.7%, at $33.69 a barrel by 0240 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.26, or 4.3%, at $30.69 a barrel, after rising to its highest since March 16.
18 May 2020, 08:41:21 AM IST
Dow Jones, S&P 500 gain
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.08 points, or 0.3%, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 climbed 11.2 points, or 0.4%, to 2,863.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.8%, to 9,014.56.
18 May 2020, 08:38:28 AM IST
US stocks settle in the green
Wall Street's three major indices closed higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses as investors weighed worries about Sino-US trade relations and weaker-than-expected US economic data against growing optimism that easing coronavirus restrictions would boost activity this month. US retail sales and manufacturing output showed record declines in April due to virus-related stay-at-home orders. The data came after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China by moving to block semiconductor shipments to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers.