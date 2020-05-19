Home > Markets > Live Blog > Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open firm on global rally; Airtel in focus
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open firm on global rally; Airtel in focus

1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2020, 08:55 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Key Wall Street equities surged on Monday on hopes of a potential vaccine for coronavirus. Drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.

19 May 2020, 08:55:21 AM IST

Crude oil update

Oil extended gains to a fourth day, trading above $32 a barrel. The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, climbed 1.8% to $32.38 a barrel.

19 May 2020, 08:44:33 AM IST

Stocks to watch today

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, PVR, Vedanta, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma and Apollo Tyres.

19 May 2020, 08:40:13 AM IST

S&P 500, Dow Jones rise 3-4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 911.95 points, or 3.85%, to 24,597.37, the S&P 500 gained 90.21 points, or 3.15%, to 2,953.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 220.27 points, or 2.44%, to 9,234.83. The benchmark S&P 500 notched its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 8, with all 11 major S&P sectors higher.

19 May 2020, 08:31:06 AM IST

Wall Street indices rally

US stocks jumped on Monday, and the S&P 500 closed at a 10-week high, on encouraging early-stage data for a potential coronavirus vaccine and on the promise of more stimulus to lift an economy beaten down by the pandemic. Drugmaker Moderna Inc surged 19.96% after the company said its experimental covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial. After rallying more than 32% from a multi-year low hit in March, the S&P 500 had been trading in a tight range in May as investors weighed the hopes of an economic recovery against the fears of another wave of infection as states lifted virus-led lockdowns.

