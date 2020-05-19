Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open firm on global rally; Airtel in focus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Key Wall Street equities surged on Monday on hopes of a potential vaccine for coronavirus. Drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial
19 May 2020, 08:55 AM ISTCrude oil update
Oil extended gains to a fourth day, trading above $32 a barrel. The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, climbed 1.8% to $32.38 a barrel.
19 May 2020, 08:40 AM ISTS&P 500, Dow Jones rise 3-4%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 911.95 points, or 3.85%, to 24,597.37, the S&P 500 gained 90.21 points, or 3.15%, to 2,953.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 220.27 points, or 2.44%, to 9,234.83. The benchmark S&P 500 notched its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 8, with all 11 major S&P sectors higher.
19 May 2020, 08:31 AM ISTWall Street indices rally
US stocks jumped on Monday, and the S&P 500 closed at a 10-week high, on encouraging early-stage data for a potential coronavirus vaccine and on the promise of more stimulus to lift an economy beaten down by the pandemic. Drugmaker Moderna Inc surged 19.96% after the company said its experimental covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial. After rallying more than 32% from a multi-year low hit in March, the S&P 500 had been trading in a tight range in May as investors weighed the hopes of an economic recovery against the fears of another wave of infection as states lifted virus-led lockdowns.