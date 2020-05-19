Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open firm on global rally; Airtel in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 911.95 points, or 3.85%, to 24,597.37, the S&P 500 gained 90.21 points, or 3.15%, to 2,953.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 220.27 points, or 2.44%, to 9,234.83. The benchmark S&P 500 notched its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 8, with all 11 major S&P sectors higher.

Wall Street indices rally

US stocks jumped on Monday, and the S&P 500 closed at a 10-week high, on encouraging early-stage data for a potential coronavirus vaccine and on the promise of more stimulus to lift an economy beaten down by the pandemic. Drugmaker Moderna Inc surged 19.96% after the company said its experimental covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial. After rallying more than 32% from a multi-year low hit in March, the S&P 500 had been trading in a tight range in May as investors weighed the hopes of an economic recovery against the fears of another wave of infection as states lifted virus-led lockdowns.