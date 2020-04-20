Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in green at pre-open; HDFC Bank soars

Asian markets largely flat

Asian stocks were largely flat in early deals, with Japan's Nikkei trading down a marginal 0.9%, while Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was unchanged at 24,423 points from Friday's close. Shanghai Composite index in China was also nearly flat at 2,842.8 points.

SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for Indian stocks, was down a marginal 0.2% in early trade.