LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in green at pre-open; HDFC Bank soars

20 Apr 2020, 09:02 AM IST

  • Wall Street equities closed higher on Friday; Boeing soared
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and Infosys to be watched for on earnings

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.

20 Apr 2020, 08:50:56 AM IST

Stocks to watch today

Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to raise capital through sale of 4% promoter stake worth 8,000 crore, according to a Mint report. HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are some other stocks that may be in focus.

20 Apr 2020, 08:48:26 AM IST

Asian markets largely flat

Asian stocks were largely flat in early deals, with Japan's Nikkei trading down a marginal 0.9%, while Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was unchanged at 24,423 points from Friday's close. Shanghai Composite index in China was also nearly flat at 2,842.8 points.

SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for Indian stocks, was down a marginal 0.2% in early trade.

20 Apr 2020, 08:30:20 AM IST

Dow jumps nearly 3% Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 704.81 points, or 2.99%, to end at 24,242.49, while the S&P 500 gained 75.01 points, or 2.68%, to 2,874.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.78 points, or 1.38%, to close Friday's session at 8,650.14.

20 Apr 2020, 08:26:16 AM IST

US stocks gain on hopes of covid-19 drug

Key Wall Street indices rose Friday and also posted gains for the week, boosted by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat covid-19. Boeing shares soared nearly 15% on plans to restart commercial jet production in Washington state after halting operations last month due to the covid-19 pandemic.

