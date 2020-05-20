Home >
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; RIL to open mega rights issue
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read.Updated: 20 May 2020, 08:35 AM ISTIshita Guha
Wall Street could not hold gains from Monday's rally and ended in the red on Tuesday as top US officials warned of economic risks. A report by Stat News negating Moderna's claim of a potential coronavirus vaccine also added to the bearish sentiment
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
20 May 2020, 08:32:47 AM IST
US stocks slump on worries of recession
Wall Street stocks ended lower Tuesday as top US economic officials warned the world's largest economy faces continued risks, causing the market to pare gains from Monday's rally. The market fell following an article in Stat News, which focuses on health and medicine, expressing skepticism over Monday's announcement by Moderna Inc about favourable results on a phase 1 test for a coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's announcement, which spurred Monday's surge, "revealed very little information" and no data about the vaccine, the Stat News report said.