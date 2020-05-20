Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; RIL to open mega rights issue

US stocks slump on worries of recession

Wall Street stocks ended lower Tuesday as top US economic officials warned the world's largest economy faces continued risks, causing the market to pare gains from Monday's rally. The market fell following an article in Stat News, which focuses on health and medicine, expressing skepticism over Monday's announcement by Moderna Inc about favourable results on a phase 1 test for a coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's announcement, which spurred Monday's surge, "revealed very little information" and no data about the vaccine, the Stat News report said.