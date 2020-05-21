Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Bajaj Auto jumps 5% on Q4 results

US stocks back in the green

The three major averages on Wall Street notched their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 stands at a two-month high and was briefly above its 100-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator that has acted as a resistance level. The Nasdaq finished at its highest close in three months and was 4.5% below its Feb. 19 record close, as shares of Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc surged to all-time highs.