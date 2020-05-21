Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Bajaj Auto jumps 5% on Q4 results

Nifty sectoral indices on the rise View Full Image

Sensex view: Shares mixed View Full Image

Market opening Indian stock market opened flat-to-weak on mixed cues from Asian peers. Tepidness in bank, auto and IT stocks also supported the cautious sentiment in early deals. The Sensex rose a marginal 15.60 points, or 0.1%, to 30,834.21, while the Nifty 50 index gained 7.10 points, or 0.1%, to 9,073.65.

Cipla receives US FDA approval The pharmaceutical major said it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation. The stock was flat at ₹620.15 in pre-opening trade on the BSE.

Stocks in Asia choppy Asian markets fluctuated after rallying for much of the week, with any gains dragged by profit-taking while concerns over the long-term impact of the virus and worsening China-US relations added to the selling pressure. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell a marginal 0.1%, Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% each.

Crude oil check Oil prices edged higher after data showed US crude inventories fell again, easing concern about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains. Brent crude futures for July delivery traded up17 cents, or 0.5%, at $35.92 per barrel at 0024 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July were up 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $33.53 a barrel.

Gold price update Gold eased as equities gained on hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic slump. Losses were capped by optimism over further stimulus measures. Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,745.32 per ounce by 0044 GMT. US gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,748.60.

Dow Jones up over 1.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.04 points, or 1.52%, to 24,575.9, the S&P 500 gained 48.67 points, or 1.67%, to 2,971.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 190.67 points, or 2.08%, to 9,375.78.