Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Bajaj Auto jumps 5% on Q4 results

Nifty sectoral indices traded flat-to-weak. Nifty Bank was up a marginal 0.1%, while Nifty Auto and IT fell 0.1% each. Nifty metal gained 0.3. BSE MidCap, BSE SmallCap added around 1% each
21 May 2020, 09:37 AM ISTNifty sectoral indices on the rise
21 May 2020, 09:36 AM ISTSensex view: Shares mixed
21 May 2020, 09:20 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian stock market opened flat-to-weak on mixed cues from Asian peers. Tepidness in bank, auto and IT stocks also supported the cautious sentiment in early deals. The Sensex rose a marginal 15.60 points, or 0.1%, to 30,834.21, while the Nifty 50 index gained 7.10 points, or 0.1%, to 9,073.65.
21 May 2020, 09:14 AM ISTCipla receives US FDA approval
The pharmaceutical major said it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation. The stock was flat at ₹620.15 in pre-opening trade on the BSE.
21 May 2020, 08:58 AM ISTStocks in Asia choppy
Asian markets fluctuated after rallying for much of the week, with any gains dragged by profit-taking while concerns over the long-term impact of the virus and worsening China-US relations added to the selling pressure. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell a marginal 0.1%, Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% each.
21 May 2020, 08:53 AM ISTCrude oil check
Oil prices edged higher after data showed US crude inventories fell again, easing concern about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains. Brent crude futures for July delivery traded up17 cents, or 0.5%, at $35.92 per barrel at 0024 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July were up 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $33.53 a barrel.
21 May 2020, 08:50 AM ISTGold price update
Gold eased as equities gained on hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic slump. Losses were capped by optimism over further stimulus measures. Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,745.32 per ounce by 0044 GMT. US gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,748.60.
21 May 2020, 08:47 AM ISTDow Jones up over 1.5%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.04 points, or 1.52%, to 24,575.9, the S&P 500 gained 48.67 points, or 1.67%, to 2,971.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 190.67 points, or 2.08%, to 9,375.78.
21 May 2020, 08:37 AM ISTUS stocks back in the green
The three major averages on Wall Street notched their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 stands at a two-month high and was briefly above its 100-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator that has acted as a resistance level. The Nasdaq finished at its highest close in three months and was 4.5% below its Feb. 19 record close, as shares of Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc surged to all-time highs.