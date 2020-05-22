Home >
Markets >
Live Blog >
Market LIVE: Indices seen choppy ahead of RBI Governor's presser; RIL in focus
LIVE UPDATES
Market LIVE: Indices seen choppy ahead of RBI Governor's presser; RIL in focus
1 min read.Updated: 22 May 2020, 08:55 AM ISTIshita Guha
Major Wall Street stocks ended lower on Thursday on fresh concerns over China-US tensions that raised doubts about the trade deal
Private-equity firm, KKR, will invest ₹11,367 crore to buy 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital subsidiary of Reliance Industries
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
22 May 2020, 08:53:51 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bandhan Bank, ONGC, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, JSW Steel, UPL and Hero MotoCorp are likely to be in focus today.
22 May 2020, 08:52:02 AM IST
Asian equities under pressure
Asian stocks slipped, with the bulk of losses coming in Hong Kong, as China announced plans to impose a national security law on the city, threatening to further escalate tension between the US and China. Treasuries edged higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell about 3.5%. Losses were more modest in Tokyo and Seoul, while shares edged up in Sydney.
22 May 2020, 08:50:13 AM IST
Crude oil check
Oil retreated from the highest level in more than two months as doubts over the strength of China’s economic recovery and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing ate away at its weekly advance. Futures in New York fell around 4% to below $33 a barrel on Friday, but are still up around 11% for the week.
22 May 2020, 08:37:59 AM IST
Dow Jones, S&P 500 settle lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.21 points, or 0.41%, to 24,475.69, the S&P 500 lost 23.1 points, or 0.78%, to 2,948.51, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.90 points, or 0.97%, to 9,284.88.
22 May 2020, 08:30:20 AM IST
China-US trade tensions grip US stocks
Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US tensions that raised doubts about the trade deal reached early this year between the world's two largest economies. President Donald Trump said the US would react strongly if China imposes national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests. Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while a Chinese official said the country will not flinch from any escalation in tensions.