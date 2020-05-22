Market LIVE: Indices seen choppy ahead of RBI Governor's presser; RIL in focus

China-US trade tensions grip US stocks

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US tensions that raised doubts about the trade deal reached early this year between the world's two largest economies. President Donald Trump said the US would react strongly if China imposes national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests. Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while a Chinese official said the country will not flinch from any escalation in tensions.