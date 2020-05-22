Market LIVE: Indices seen choppy ahead of RBI Governor's presser; RIL in focus

Stocks to watch today Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bandhan Bank, ONGC, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, JSW Steel, UPL and Hero MotoCorp are likely to be in focus today.

Asian equities under pressure Asian stocks slipped, with the bulk of losses coming in Hong Kong, as China announced plans to impose a national security law on the city, threatening to further escalate tension between the US and China. Treasuries edged higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell about 3.5%. Losses were more modest in Tokyo and Seoul, while shares edged up in Sydney.

Crude oil check Oil retreated from the highest level in more than two months as doubts over the strength of China’s economic recovery and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing ate away at its weekly advance. Futures in New York fell around 4% to below $33 a barrel on Friday, but are still up around 11% for the week.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 settle lower The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.21 points, or 0.41%, to 24,475.69, the S&P 500 lost 23.1 points, or 0.78%, to 2,948.51, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.90 points, or 0.97%, to 9,284.88.