Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open choppy; Zee Entertainment continues rally

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open choppy; Zee Entertainment continues rally1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Most Nifty sectoral indices rise. Nifty Media gains 2.5%
- BSE MidCap, BSE SmallCap up around 1%
Benchmark indices failed to hold Wednesday's gains and opened marginally higher in volatile trade. While Sensex rose 36.08 points, or 0.11%, to 31,415.63, the Nifty 50 index increased 12.50 points, or 0.14%, to 9,199.80 in opening deals.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, while Kospi index in Korea gained 0.6% and Hang Seng index in Hong Kong climbed 0.2%. SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for Indian equities, traded flat at 9,151.00 in early deals.
India Ratings and Research has assigned IND AA rating with a stable outlook to Torrent Pharmaceuticals' non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,000 crore. Britannia, Piramal Enterprises, GMR Infrastructure and Zee Entertainment are some other stocks that may be in focus.
Futures contracts of US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery jumped 19% to $13.78 a barrel in New York. WTI had sunk into negative territory on Monday for the first time in history, but that was for the May contract that expired Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 2.0% at 23,469.58 points. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.3% to 2,798.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.8% to end Wednesday's session at 8,495.38 points.
Key Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more to help small businesses tide over the coronavirus crisis. US crude and international benchmark Brent prices climbed after a collapse in the past two days, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6%.
All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher after the US Senate unanimously approved the new relief package, adding to trillions of dollars in stimulus that have helped Wall Street rebound from its March lows. The House of Representatives is expected to clear the bill on Thursday.