Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open choppy; Zee Entertainment continues rally

US stocks rally on crude oil, Congress aid

Key Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more to help small businesses tide over the coronavirus crisis. US crude and international benchmark Brent prices climbed after a collapse in the past two days, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6%.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher after the US Senate unanimously approved the new relief package, adding to trillions of dollars in stimulus that have helped Wall Street rebound from its March lows. The House of Representatives is expected to clear the bill on Thursday.