Market LIVE: Heavy sell-off likely on D-Street; SGX Nifty suggests weak start

US stocks end in the red

The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomised clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemic's impact on the labor market was nearing an end.

All three main US stock indexes fell back from gains of over 1% after the Financial Times reported that a Chinese trial showed that Gilead Science's remdesivir did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream.