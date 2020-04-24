Market LIVE: Heavy sell-off likely on D-Street; SGX Nifty suggests weak start
1 min read.Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 08:50 AM ISTIshita Guha
Franklin Templeton MF said it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23
Oil prices jumped again on Thursday on rising US-Iran tensions, after plunging to historic negative lows on Monday
24 Apr 2020, 08:50:46 AM IST
Crude oil rebounds again
Oil prices continued their rally on Thursday on rising US-Iran tensions, lending support to equity markets. Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned the US of a "decisive response" after President Donald Trump said Wednesday he ordered the US Navy to destroy Iranian boats that harass American ships in the Gulf. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 20% to $16.50 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 4.7% to $21.33 per barrel.
24 Apr 2020, 08:42:54 AM IST
Dow ends higher, S&P declines
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 23,515.26 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05% to finish at 2,797.8. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.01% to 8,494.75.
24 Apr 2020, 08:34:55 AM IST
US stocks end in the red
The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomised clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemic's impact on the labor market was nearing an end.
All three main US stock indexes fell back from gains of over 1% after the Financial Times reported that a Chinese trial showed that Gilead Science's remdesivir did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream.