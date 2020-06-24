Market LIVE: Asian stocks higher driven by gains on Wall Street

Wall Street stocks gain on signs of economic recovery

The three major indexes on the Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday bolstered by signs of economic recovery and optimism about ability of the US government to respond to rising cases of covid-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.5% higher at 26,156.10 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.43% to 3,131.20 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74% to end at a fresh record of 10,131.37.

Gains on Nasdaq were driven by at least three brokerages raising their price targets for Apple Inc after it announced it would use its own chips for Mac computers.