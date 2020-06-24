Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: Asian stocks higher driven by gains on Wall Street
Nasdaq Composite added 0.74% to end at a fresh record of 10,131.37 on Tuesday.
Nasdaq Composite added 0.74% to end at a fresh record of 10,131.37 on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Asian stocks higher driven by gains on Wall Street

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 08:40 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • All three major indexes ended higher on Tuesday, driven by signs of economic recovery
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.15% in early deals, while Japan's Nikkei was modestly higher

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates.

24 Jun 2020, 08:28:53 AM IST

Wall Street stocks gain on signs of economic recovery

The three major indexes on the Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday bolstered by signs of economic recovery and optimism about ability of the US government to respond to rising cases of covid-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.5% higher at 26,156.10 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.43% to 3,131.20 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74% to end at a fresh record of 10,131.37.

Gains on Nasdaq were driven by at least three brokerages raising their price targets for Apple Inc after it announced it would use its own chips for Mac computers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout