Market LIVE: Wall Street surges led by gains in Boeing, hope of economic rebound

China passes controversial Hong Kong security law: Reuters

China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule almost exactly 23 years ago, Reuters reported.

The legislation will push Beijing further along a collision course with the US, Britain and other Western governments, which have said it erodes the high degree of autonomy the global financial hub was granted at its 1 July, 1997 handover.

The United States began eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defence exports and restricting the territory's access to high technology products.