Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher with marginal gains

OMCs raise jet fuel prices

Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were hiked 7.5% on Wednesday, the third increase in a in a month.

Jet fuel prices were raised by ₹2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl) to ₹41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a notification by state-owned oil marketing companies.

Prices were hiked on 1 June and 16 June.

Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row.