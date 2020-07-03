Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains but still higher on day

HDFC's Deepak Parekh pushes for one-time debt recast for developers

Deepak Parekh, a doyen of India's banking and finance sector, has again suggested that the Reserve Bank of India should permit a one-time debt recast of developer loans.

In his letter to shareholders, the chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation said this has been a long-standing request and a measure implemented in the past to revive the sector.

“If developers do not have cashflows due to a slowdown in sales or delay in receiving requisite building approvals, they can neither complete the existing projects nor can they service their loans," he said.

