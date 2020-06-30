Market LIVE: Wall Street surges led by gains in Boeing, hope of economic rebound

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
30 Jun 2020, 08:50 AM ISTTata Steel reports net loss of ₹1,236.17 crore for Q4
Tata Steel on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,236.17 crore for the March quarter because of a provision for impairment on assets held within European operations, overseas mining and Indian operations. The company had reported net profit of ₹2,353 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For FY20, Tata Steel’s net profit crashed 75% to ₹2336.69 crore.
While operating revenues dipped marginally in the March quarter, from ₹35,520 crore in Q4FY19 to ₹33,769 crore in Q4FY20, the profit/loss account was dragged into negative territory with an impairment of ₹3,141.43 crore.
30 Jun 2020, 08:43 AM ISTSunil Mittal bids for SoftBank-backed satellite firm OneWeb: Bloomberg
Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal has submitted a bid for OneWeb, the bankrupt satellite firm whose investors include SoftBank Group Corp., Bloomberg reported citing sources.
An arm of Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises Ltd. conglomerate made an offer for London-based OneWeb with backing from the U.K. government, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
30 Jun 2020, 08:41 AM ISTPetrol, diesel prices unchanged on Tuesday
Oil marketing companies kept unchanged petrol, diesel rates on Tuesday.
In the last 23 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.17 a litre while that of diesel has risen by ₹11.14 a litre.
30 Jun 2020, 08:35 AM ISTChina passes controversial Hong Kong security law: Reuters
China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule almost exactly 23 years ago, Reuters reported.
The legislation will push Beijing further along a collision course with the US, Britain and other Western governments, which have said it erodes the high degree of autonomy the global financial hub was granted at its 1 July, 1997 handover.
The United States began eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defence exports and restricting the territory's access to high technology products.
30 Jun 2020, 08:32 AM ISTSGX Nifty futures up in early deals
Indian markets may be steady on Tuesday following global cues. SGX Nifty was up 0.5% in early deals, indicating a gap up opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 34,961.52, down 209.75 points or 0.60% and the Nifty closed at 10,312.40, down 70.60 points or 0.68%.
30 Jun 2020, 08:30 AM ISTCrude oil down in Asian deals
US crude fell 0.48% to $39.51 a barrel, while Brent crude slipped 0.31% to $41.58 per barrel, weighed by concerns about oversupply after Libya cited progress in resuming oil exports.
30 Jun 2020, 08:24 AM ISTAsia stocks jump on upbeat economic data out of China
Asian shares rose on Tuesday after data showed China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, rekindling hopes of a recovery in global economy battered by the coronavirus crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9%, while U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, advanced 0.23%.
Overnight gains on Wall Street also boosted sentiment.
The stock market in Australia, which has crucial economic links with China, rose 1.59%, while shares in China gained 0.72%.
Hong Kong stocks jumped 1.18%. The Nikkei rose 2%, shrugging off a larger-than-expected decline in Japanese industrial production.
30 Jun 2020, 08:20 AM ISTWall Street stocks climb on hope of economic recovery
US equities climbed higher on Monday as investors pinned hopes on a stimulus-backed economic rebound. A surge in shares of Boeing to help boost the blue-chip Dow, Reuters reported.
The planemaker's shares jumped 10.2% after a 737 MAX took off from a Seattle-area airport on Monday, the first day of certification flight testing with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and company test pilots.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 479.07 points, or 1.9%, to 25,494.62, the S&P 500 gained 35.93 points, or 1.2%, to 3,044.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 89.44 points, or 0.9%, to 9,846.66.
Each of the 11 major S&P sectors was in positive territory, with industrial and material stocks leading gains.
The benchmark S&P 500 has rebounded about 36% from its March 23 closing low. Monday's gains pushed the index above its 200-day moving average, a technical support level it had fallen through with last week's decline.