Market LIVE: Wall Street surges led by gains in Boeing, hope of economic rebound

Tata Steel reports net loss of ₹1,236.17 crore for Q4 Tata Steel on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,236.17 crore for the March quarter because of a provision for impairment on assets held within European operations, overseas mining and Indian operations. The company had reported net profit of ₹2,353 crore in the year-ago quarter. For FY20, Tata Steel’s net profit crashed 75% to ₹2336.69 crore. While operating revenues dipped marginally in the March quarter, from ₹35,520 crore in Q4FY19 to ₹33,769 crore in Q4FY20, the profit/loss account was dragged into negative territory with an impairment of ₹3,141.43 crore.

Sunil Mittal bids for SoftBank-backed satellite firm OneWeb: Bloomberg Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal has submitted a bid for OneWeb, the bankrupt satellite firm whose investors include SoftBank Group Corp., Bloomberg reported citing sources. An arm of Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises Ltd. conglomerate made an offer for London-based OneWeb with backing from the U.K. government, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Tuesday Oil marketing companies kept unchanged petrol, diesel rates on Tuesday. In the last 23 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.17 a litre while that of diesel has risen by ₹11.14 a litre.

China passes controversial Hong Kong security law: Reuters China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule almost exactly 23 years ago, Reuters reported. The legislation will push Beijing further along a collision course with the US, Britain and other Western governments, which have said it erodes the high degree of autonomy the global financial hub was granted at its 1 July, 1997 handover. The United States began eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defence exports and restricting the territory's access to high technology products.

SGX Nifty futures up in early deals Indian markets may be steady on Tuesday following global cues. SGX Nifty was up 0.5% in early deals, indicating a gap up opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 34,961.52, down 209.75 points or 0.60% and the Nifty closed at 10,312.40, down 70.60 points or 0.68%.

Crude oil down in Asian deals US crude fell 0.48% to $39.51 a barrel, while Brent crude slipped 0.31% to $41.58 per barrel, weighed by concerns about oversupply after Libya cited progress in resuming oil exports.

Asia stocks jump on upbeat economic data out of China Asian shares rose on Tuesday after data showed China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, rekindling hopes of a recovery in global economy battered by the coronavirus crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9%, while U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, advanced 0.23%. Overnight gains on Wall Street also boosted sentiment. The stock market in Australia, which has crucial economic links with China, rose 1.59%, while shares in China gained 0.72%. Hong Kong stocks jumped 1.18%. The Nikkei rose 2%, shrugging off a larger-than-expected decline in Japanese industrial production.