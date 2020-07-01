Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher with marginal gains

OMCs raise jet fuel prices Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were hiked 7.5% on Wednesday, the third increase in a in a month. Jet fuel prices were raised by ₹2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl) to ₹41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a notification by state-owned oil marketing companies. Prices were hiked on 1 June and 16 June. Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row.

Indian equities edge higher Indian benchmark equity indices opened with minor gains on Wednesday tracking global cues. At 0916am, the Sensex was up 23.14 points or 0.07% at 34938.94, and the Nifty was up 2.30 points or 0.02% at 10304.40. About 699 shares advanced, 449 shares declined, and 46 shares were unchanged.

Indian equities rise at pre-open Benchmark indices rose at pre-open, tracking the overnight gains in US equities. At 0902am, the Sensex was up 156.28 points or 0.45% at 35072.08, and the Nifty was up 24.10 points or 0.23% at 10326.20.

Fitch cuts India growth projection to 8% for FY22 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India's growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8% from 9.5% projected last month. It expects the the Indian economy to contract 5% this fiscal. For 2019-20, the economy grew an estimated 4.2%.

Economic data, auto sales numbers in focus today Indian equities will take cues from the economic data released on Tuesday and vehicle sales numbers, scheduled for today. Data released by the government on Tuesday showed that the fiscal deficit for the first two months of FY21 was at ₹4.66 trillion, or 58.6% of the full year target of ₹7.96 trillion. Output of the eight core sectors of the economy shrank 23.4% in May. Manufacturing PMI for June is slated to be released later today. Automobile companies will report their June sales figures today. Analysts expect automobile companies to build-on the demand recovery seen in May, and post improved sales figures on a monthly basis for June.

Carlyle to acquire about 25% stake in Airtel's data centre business: PTI The Carlyle Group will acquire about 25% stake in Airtel's data centre business, Nxtra Data, for $235 million (about ₹1,780 crore), PTI reported citing a company statement. The deal pegs the enterprise valuation of Nxtra at $1.2 billion which is over ₹9,084 crore.

SGX Nifty subdued The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.07%, indicating a flat to negative start to Indian equities. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 34,915.80 down 45.72 points or 0.13% and the Nifty closed at 10,302.10, down 10.30 points or 0.10%

Oil prices up after data shows slump in US inventories Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed crude inventories in the United States fell much more than expected, suggesting demand is improving even as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world, Reuters reported. Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.60 a barrel in Asian trade after declining more than 1% on Tuesday. U.S. crude was up 42 cents, or 1.1%, at $39.69 a barrel, having dropped by 1.1% in the previous session.

Asian shares positive but muted in early deals Asian equities were subdued in early deals today even as most traded in positive territory. The Nikkei Stock Average added 37.52 points, or 0.17%, the broader Topix shed 1.07 points. Hang Seng, Kospi, and Australian equities also rose but marginally. Hope of a recovery in the global economy was tempered by the relentless surge in coronavirus cases world over.