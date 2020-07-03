Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains but still higher on day

BSE MidCap higher View Full Image

HDFC Life Insurance to replace Vedanta on Nifty 50 HDFC Life Insurance Company will replace Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta on the benchmark Nifty 50, the exchange said in a release on Thursday. "The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to replace Vedanta from various indices on account of proposed voluntary delisting. The changes shall become effective from July 31, 2020 (close of July 30, 2020)," NSE said in a statement

India Nikkei/IHS Markit Composite PMI at 37.8 in June vs 14.8 May India Nikkei/IHS Markit June Services PMI at 33.7 against 12.6 in May.

HDFC's Deepak Parekh pushes for one-time debt recast for developers Deepak Parekh, a doyen of India's banking and finance sector, has again suggested that the Reserve Bank of India should permit a one-time debt recast of developer loans. In his letter to shareholders, the chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation said this has been a long-standing request and a measure implemented in the past to revive the sector. "If developers do not have cashflows due to a slowdown in sales or delay in receiving requisite building approvals, they can neither complete the existing projects nor can they service their loans," he said.

PM Modi arrives in Leh, Ladakh Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh in Ladakh on Friday on a short visit in the backdrop of tensions between India and China along the border. The visit comes two weeks after 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash at Galwana valley one of points of friction along the border. Modi arrived in Leh, headquarters of the Indian army’s 14 Corps along with the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat.

Domestic gold prices down for third consecutive day Gold prices in the country fell for the third day in a row on improved global risk sentiment and a stronger rupee. On MCX, gold futures declined 0.2% to ₹48,171 per 10 gram. In global markets also, gold edged lower as a strong US jobs boosted investors' risk appetite. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,773.13 per ounce while US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,785.60. Losses were arrested as investors continued to worry about surging cases of the coronavirus and trade tensions between the US and China. On Wednesday, gold prices had touched a near eight-year high of $1,788.96.

Indian rupee higher against US dollar Indian rupee rose against the greenback on Friday, extending gains from the previous session. It unit had opened 41 paise higher at 74.60 per dollar compared with the previous close 75.01.

Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for human clinical trials for its covid-19 vaccine Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India - Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (DCGI-CDSCO) to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trials for its Covid-19 (plasmid DNA) vaccine. The company has completed preclinical development and plans to begin the trials in July 2020, it said.

Nifty Technicals: ICICI Securities "In line with our view, the Nifty resolved higher and achieved our intermediate target of 10600. In the process, the daily price action formed a bull candle with a positive gap carrying a higher high-low, indicating continuance of positive bias," brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a note. ·Going ahead, a decisive close above 10600 would open the door for extension of ongoing up move towards 10,900 in coming weeks. Failure to sustain above 10,600 would lead the index to consolidate in the broad range of 10,200-10,600 amid stock specific action, it added.

Motherson Sumi down over 6% Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd – India's largest automotive component manufacturer – will de-merge its domestic wiring harness business into a separate entity, which will be subsequently listed. As part of the new structure, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, the holding company, will be merged with the existing organisation, which will include the rest of the automotive component businesses. After regulatory approvals, Motherson Sumi Systems will be renamed Samvardhana Motherson International Limited.

JB Chemicals higher; KKR to acquire controlling stake in company

Coronavirus: Record recoveries in India in 24 hours, highest new cases Reported coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,25,544, with 20,903 fresh cases reported in past 24 hours, the highest single-day jump so far. Recoveries also recorded a huge jump with 3,79,891 patients getting cured so far. In past 24 hours, 20,032 patients were declared cured, the highest single-day figure in recoveries so far. The recovery rate has jumped to 60.72%. The death toll rose to 18,213, including 379 fatalities in 24 hours. According to figures released by the health ministry, currently there are 2,27,439 active coronavirus cases in the country and the gap between recovered patients and active cases has now widened to 1,52,452.

Benchmark indices surge in opening deals India's benchmark indices were higher in opening deals with both the Sensex, Nifty above crucial levels. At 0917 am, the Sensex was up 203.69 points or 0.57% at 36047.39, and the Nifty was up 63.60 points or 0.60% at 10615.30. About 854 shares advanced, 283 shares declined, and 62 shares were unchanged.

Intel arm invests ₹1,894.5 crore in Reliance's Jio Intel Capital will invest ₹1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms, the Mukesh Ambani company said in a statement on Friday. Intel Capital is the investment arm of US-based semiconductor giant. Intel is the eleventh foreign entity to have invested in the Reliance Industries subsidiary since 22 April when Jio’s first deal--with Facebook--was announced. Facebook has bought a 9.99% stake in Jio for ₹43,573.62 crore.

KKR to acquire controlling stake in JB Chemicals Global investment firm KKR will purchase a controlling stake--54%--in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading Indian pharma companies specialising in branded formulations. As part of an agreement, KKR will acquire its stake from the founding Mody family at a purchase price of ₹745 apiece and make an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the company. The deals values the transaction at around $500 million. According to the agreement, once KKR acquires 54% stake, the promoter group can sell additional shares to the private equity firm but not exceeding 64.9%.

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for fourth straight day State-run oil marketing companies left unchanged prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth day on Friday. Since 7 June, petrol prices have risen by ₹9.17 a litre while those of diesel by ₹11.14 a litre.

Reliance Industries now a net debt-free company, says Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday said it has become a net debt-free company, having raised ₹1.75 trillion against its net debt of ₹1.61 trillion. The company raised ₹1.15 trillion rupees through a 24.71% equity stake sale of its subsidiary Jio Platforms to 10 investors. RIL also raised ₹53,124.20 crore through a rights issue of its shares. "Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund raise is in excess of Rs1.75 lakh crore. Our net-debt was ₹161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free," the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in a press statement.

SGX Nifty futures higher in global cues The SGX Nifty futures were 0.4% higher on Friday at 10,598.20, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian benchmark. On Thursday, the Sensex had closed at 35,843.70, up 429.25 points or 1.21% while the Nifty ended at 10,551.70, up 121.65 points or 1.17%.

Asian markets tick higher buoyed by strong US jobs data Asian stocks advanced on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. A better-than-expected US jobs data offset concerns about economic recovery. Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 11:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The index gained 0.5% on Thursday. In thin trade, Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7%, Shanghai Composite climbed 1.3% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%. Euro Stoxx 50 and S&P 500 futures were little changed.

