Market LIVE: Sensex higher, Nifty reclaims 10,300

Bharti Infratel down over 5%; Indus Tower merger deadline extended

Shares of Bharti Infratel slumped 5.4% to ₹220.65 apiece on Thursday following its board's decision to extend the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by over two months till 31 August. It is the sixth such extension of the deadline for closing the deal.

Bharti Airtel holds 53.5% shares of Bharti Infratel, 10% is held by KKR/CPPIB and 35.5% is public. UK-based Vodafone Group Plc holds 42% shares of Indus Towers, followed by 11.2% of Vodafone Idea and 4.8% by Providence. Vodafone Group Plc owns 44.4% stake in Vodafone Idea.

The deal, signed in April 2018, once completed, is expected to create one of the world’s biggest telecom tower companies.