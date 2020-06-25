Market LIVE: Sensex higher, Nifty reclaims 10,300

India plans to impose stringent quality control measures, higher tariffs on Chinese imports: Bloomberg. India plans to impose stringent quality control measures and higher tariffs on imports from China amid a military standoff between the two neighbours, Bloomberg reported. The Bureau of Indian Standards is finalising tougher norms for at least 370 products to ensure items that can be locally produced are not imported. The products include chemicals, steel, electronics, heavy machinery, furniture, paper, industrial machinery, rubber articles, glass, metal articles, pharma, fertilizer and plastic toys.

Reliance Jio praised as 'clean telco' by US while thrashing China's Huawei US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has called Reliance Industries Limited's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, a clean telecom company while thrashing Huawei as a Chinese military-controlled corporation.

Nifty FMCG best performing index led by gains in ITC, Dabur View Full Image

General Insurance Corp jumps over 7% Shares of General Insurance Corporation rose 7.4% as the company reported a 98% year-on-year surge in net profit for the March quarter. The insurer reported a 14% increase in gross premium to ₹9,217 crore for Q4, while for the full year, gross premium rose 15.3% to ₹51,030 crore.

BSE Midcap up 0.8% The BSE Midcap index was higher by 0.8% at 13,244.96, outperforming the broader market. View Full Image

Gold prices down Gold edged lower on Thursday, down from the near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted some investors to dump assets. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,760.39 per ounce in early deals today. On Wednesday, prices had soared to $1,779.06 -the highest since October 2012. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,771.80.

Bharti Infratel down over 5%; Indus Tower merger deadline extended Shares of Bharti Infratel slumped 5.4% to ₹220.65 apiece on Thursday following its board's decision to extend the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by over two months till 31 August. It is the sixth such extension of the deadline for closing the deal. Bharti Airtel holds 53.5% shares of Bharti Infratel, 10% is held by KKR/CPPIB and 35.5% is public. UK-based Vodafone Group Plc holds 42% shares of Indus Towers, followed by 11.2% of Vodafone Idea and 4.8% by Providence. Vodafone Group Plc owns 44.4% stake in Vodafone Idea. The deal, signed in April 2018, once completed, is expected to create one of the world’s biggest telecom tower companies.

Sensex, Nifty off lows but still lower on day Benchmark indices staged a recovery after deep losses at open but were still in the red. At 1010am, the Sensex was down 0.4% at 34721, while the Nifty was down 45 points at 10256.75. About 970 shares have advanced, 920 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged. View Full Image

Rupee opens lower against dollar The Indian rupee opened at 75.75 against the US dollar today compared with previous close of 75.71.

ITC extends gains from Wednesday, up 2.4% View Full Image

Nifty IT hardest hit among sectoral indices View Full Image

Canara Banks slumps as Q4 results disappoint State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹3259.33 crore in the March quarter due to a rise in provisions. In the quarter ended March 2019, the bank had posted a net loss of ₹551.53 crore. A Bloomberg poll of four analysts had estimated a profit of ₹280.80 crore. The bank had set aside additional provision of ₹1,989.26 crore towards deferment of provision in respect of frauds reported for ₹2,349.59 crores. Net interest income was at ₹3318.52 crore, down 5.2% year-on-year. Other income rose 16.8% to ₹2,174.95 crore for the quarter ended March. View Full Image

Sensex down nearly 300 points, Nifty below 10,300 At 0916am, the Sensex was down 303.72 points or 0.87% at 34565.26, and the Nifty was down 89.40 points or 0.87% at 10215.90. About 421 shares advanced, 812 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Infosys and Power Grid Corp are among major losers on the Sensex in the early trade. All Nifty sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG index, were in the red, led by Nifty Bank index, down 2%. Among individual stocks, Canara Bank was down 5% as the lender reported widening of during the March quarter of FY20. View Full Image

Blackstone sells 8.7% stake in Embassy REIT Private equity firm Blackstone on Wednesday sold 67 million shares or 8.7% stake in Embassy REIT worth around $300 million, according to data available with stock exchanges. The shares were sold at ₹341 apiece, which was at a 6.51% discount to the closing price of Tuesday. Funds raised will be used to pay back its investors. Shares of Embassy REIT closed at ₹356.27 on Wednesday, down 2.3% on BSE,.

Sensex, Nifty fall in pre-open As expected, Indian benchmark indices were weak in pre-open trade, tracking global cues. The Sensex was down over 500 points or nearly 1.6% at 34,868.98 points, while the Nifty was lower at 10,235.55. View Full Image

India coronavirus case count at 4,72,985, death toll at 14,900 India on Thursday saw a surge of over 16,500 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of reported cases to 4,72,985. More than 14,900 have lost lives to the disease. Delhi's Covid-19 cases have now surpassed the 70,000 mark, while Maharashtra has recorded over 142,000 cases.

India raises petrol, diesel prices Petrol prices were hiked by 16 paise a litre, while those of diesel were raised 14 paise a litre today. Cumulatively in the last 19 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹8.66 a litre while that of diesel has risen by ₹10.63 a litre.

Sensex, Nifty may have a weak start Indian indices likely to see a weak opening, in line with global peers. SGX Nifty futures were down over 1% in Asian trade.

Asian stock markets weak Asian equities were largely in the red on Thursday tracking overnight cues on the Wall Street. Rising coronavirus cases in the US, global trade tensions and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to global growth dimmed hopes of an economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%, Tokyo's Nikkei slumped 1.4% and Australia's ASX 200 tumbled 1.8%. US stock futures also declined 0.7%, extending overnight losses. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for public holidays on Thursday.

Oil futures extend losses on demand concerns Oil prices were weak in early deals on Thursday, extending losses of more than 5% in the previous session, weighed down by record high US crude inventories and worries that the continued surge in covid-19 cases could hamper revival in furl demand. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.7%, to $37.75 per barrel, after dropping $2.36 on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were also down 0.7% at $40.01 per barrel, having declined $2.32 on Wednesday.