Market LIVE: Sensex open 300 points higher; Airtel tanks 4% on block deal

US stocks end mixed on Friday

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a week of strong gains as investors gauged China-US tensions amid ongoing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus. The US markets were close on Monday due to Memorial Day. President Donald Trump's warning on Thursday that the US would react strongly to China's plan for a national security law in Hong Kong has raised concerns over Washington and Beijing's possibly reneging on their Phase 1 trade deal. The US Commerce Department said it will added 33 Chinese firms and other institutions to an economic blacklist for human rights violations and to address US national security concerns.