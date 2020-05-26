Market LIVE: Sensex open 300 points higher; Airtel tanks 4% on block deal

Market opening Indian equity market opened firm driven by bank stocks including HDFC Bank, ICIC Bank and IndusInd Bank. Among financial services companies, HDFC jumped more than 2% even after reporting a 22% year-on-year (YoY) fall in the March quarter profit. Bharti Airtel was the top laggard among Nifty stocks ahead of the $1 billion share sale through a block deal. While Sensex rose 314.15 points, or 1%, to 30,986.74, the Nifty 50 index climbed 92.05 points, or 1%, to 9,131.30.

Gold price check Gold traded little changed as gains in equities on optimism over a reopening global economy offset support from a softer dollar and lingering tensions over Hong Kong and Venezuela. Spot gold was flat at $1,729.83 per ounce by 1253 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,732.10.

Crude oil check Oil prices rose on clear signs that producers are sticking to commitments to cut crude supply as more cars get back on the road with coronavirus lockdowns easing around the world. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 2.3%, or 75 cents, to $34.00. Brent crude futures inched up 0.7%, or 23 cents, to $35.76, adding to a 1.1% gain on Monday in thin holiday trading.

Indices in Asia trade higher Asian stocks rose for a second day despite escalating geopolitical risks, with Japan leading gains as the world’s third-largest economy reopens. Shares in Tokyo jumped more than 2%, while in Sydney and Seoul rose over 1%. Hong Kong climbed, showing signs of stabilising after the weekend unrest over China's plan to impose a new security law in the country. Shanghai had modest gains.

Dow Jones settles marginally down The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.96 points, or 0.04%, to 24,465.16, the S&P 500 gained 6.94 points, or 0.24%, to 2,955.45, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite added 39.71 points, or 0.43%, to 9,324.59.