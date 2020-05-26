Market LIVE: Sensex open 300 points higher; Airtel tanks 4% on block deal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All Nifty sectoral indices in the green. Nifty Bank rises nearly 2%, while Nifty FMCG, Auto and Metal gain around 1%. BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap were up 0.4%-0.8% in early deals
26 May 2020, 09:19 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian equity market opened firm driven by bank stocks including HDFC Bank, ICIC Bank and IndusInd Bank. Among financial services companies, HDFC jumped more than 2% even after reporting a 22% year-on-year (YoY) fall in the March quarter profit. Bharti Airtel was the top laggard among Nifty stocks ahead of the $1 billion share sale through a block deal. While Sensex rose 314.15 points, or 1%, to 30,986.74, the Nifty 50 index climbed 92.05 points, or 1%, to 9,131.30.
26 May 2020, 09:03 AM ISTGold price check
Gold traded little changed as gains in equities on optimism over a reopening global economy offset support from a softer dollar and lingering tensions over Hong Kong and Venezuela. Spot gold was flat at $1,729.83 per ounce by 1253 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,732.10.
26 May 2020, 08:45 AM ISTCrude oil check
Oil prices rose on clear signs that producers are sticking to commitments to cut crude supply as more cars get back on the road with coronavirus lockdowns easing around the world. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 2.3%, or 75 cents, to $34.00. Brent crude futures inched up 0.7%, or 23 cents, to $35.76, adding to a 1.1% gain on Monday in thin holiday trading.
26 May 2020, 08:39 AM ISTIndices in Asia trade higher
Asian stocks rose for a second day despite escalating geopolitical risks, with Japan leading gains as the world’s third-largest economy reopens. Shares in Tokyo jumped more than 2%, while in Sydney and Seoul rose over 1%. Hong Kong climbed, showing signs of stabilising after the weekend unrest over China's plan to impose a new security law in the country. Shanghai had modest gains.
26 May 2020, 08:34 AM ISTDow Jones settles marginally down
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.96 points, or 0.04%, to 24,465.16, the S&P 500 gained 6.94 points, or 0.24%, to 2,955.45, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite added 39.71 points, or 0.43%, to 9,324.59.
26 May 2020, 08:29 AM ISTUS stocks end mixed on Friday
Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a week of strong gains as investors gauged China-US tensions amid ongoing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus. The US markets were close on Monday due to Memorial Day. President Donald Trump's warning on Thursday that the US would react strongly to China's plan for a national security law in Hong Kong has raised concerns over Washington and Beijing's possibly reneging on their Phase 1 trade deal. The US Commerce Department said it will added 33 Chinese firms and other institutions to an economic blacklist for human rights violations and to address US national security concerns.