Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in green at pre-open; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank up
2 min read.Updated: 27 May 2020, 09:12 AM ISTIshita Guha
Key Wall Street indices rallied on Tuesday as investors pinned hopes to development of a coronavirus vaccine and as economies reopen
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries plans an overseas listing of its digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms
Welcome to Mint live log. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
27 May 2020, 09:09:33 AM IST
Gold price check
Gold traded flat as concerns about the US' response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong countered optimism about a re-opening of the global economy. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,711.93 per ounce by 1243 GMT after a 1% drop on Tuesday. US gold futures were also flat, at $1,705
27 May 2020, 09:08:06 AM IST
Crude oil check
Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while US-China tensions added to the negative sentiment. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.6%, to $35.96 by 0120 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31 cents, or 0.9%, at $34.04 a barrel.
27 May 2020, 09:05:49 AM IST
Asian shares mixed
Asian stocks were mixed, with bias towards recovery, as investors weighed hopes for economic recovery against deepening US-China strains. The yuan retreated. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell a marginal 0.2% and Shanghai Composite index in China declined 0.3%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 2.2% at 24,995.11.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2% to 2,991.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2% at 9,340.22.
27 May 2020, 08:33:49 AM IST
Vaccine optimism supports US stocks
Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday due to optimism over a rebound in the US as more states emerge from coronavirus shutdowns and drugmakers step up efforts to develop a vaccine. Tuesday's session marked the latest instance of US stocks shrugging off near-term economic pain by focusing on the expected improvement in the second half of 2020, assuming the economy bottoms out in the second quarter. The S&P 500 index has risen about 37% from its March lows on central bank and government stimulus at a time when the US economy is seeing its biggest job loss since the Great Depression. It is now about 11% below its February record high.