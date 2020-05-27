Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in green at pre-open; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank up

Vaccine optimism supports US stocks

Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday due to optimism over a rebound in the US as more states emerge from coronavirus shutdowns and drugmakers step up efforts to develop a vaccine. Tuesday's session marked the latest instance of US stocks shrugging off near-term economic pain by focusing on the expected improvement in the second half of 2020, assuming the economy bottoms out in the second quarter. The S&P 500 index has risen about 37% from its March lows on central bank and government stimulus at a time when the US economy is seeing its biggest job loss since the Great Depression. It is now about 11% below its February record high.