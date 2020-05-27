Market LIVE: Sensex opens 190 points higher; Kotak Mahindra Bank soars 4%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All Nifty sectoral indices in the green, with the bank index rising over 1%. Nifty Auto, Pharma and Metal gain around 0.5%. BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap are also marginally up
27 May 2020, 09:09 AM ISTGold price check
Gold traded flat as concerns about the US' response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong countered optimism about a re-opening of the global economy. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,711.93 per ounce by 1243 GMT after a 1% drop on Tuesday. US gold futures were also flat, at $1,705
27 May 2020, 09:08 AM ISTCrude oil check
Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while US-China tensions added to the negative sentiment. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.6%, to $35.96 by 0120 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31 cents, or 0.9%, at $34.04 a barrel.
27 May 2020, 09:05 AM ISTAsian shares mixed
Asian stocks were mixed, with bias towards recovery, as investors weighed hopes for economic recovery against deepening US-China strains. The yuan retreated. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell a marginal 0.2% and Shanghai Composite index in China declined 0.3%.
27 May 2020, 08:41 AM ISTDow Jones rallies over 2%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 2.2% at 24,995.11.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2% to 2,991.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2% at 9,340.22.
27 May 2020, 08:33 AM ISTVaccine optimism supports US stocks
Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday due to optimism over a rebound in the US as more states emerge from coronavirus shutdowns and drugmakers step up efforts to develop a vaccine. Tuesday's session marked the latest instance of US stocks shrugging off near-term economic pain by focusing on the expected improvement in the second half of 2020, assuming the economy bottoms out in the second quarter. The S&P 500 index has risen about 37% from its March lows on central bank and government stimulus at a time when the US economy is seeing its biggest job loss since the Great Depression. It is now about 11% below its February record high.