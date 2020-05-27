Market LIVE: Sensex opens 190 points higher; Kotak Mahindra Bank soars 4%

Gold price check Gold traded flat as concerns about the US' response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong countered optimism about a re-opening of the global economy. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,711.93 per ounce by 1243 GMT after a 1% drop on Tuesday. US gold futures were also flat, at $1,705

Crude oil check Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while US-China tensions added to the negative sentiment. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.6%, to $35.96 by 0120 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31 cents, or 0.9%, at $34.04 a barrel.

Asian shares mixed Asian stocks were mixed, with bias towards recovery, as investors weighed hopes for economic recovery against deepening US-China strains. The yuan retreated. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell a marginal 0.2% and Shanghai Composite index in China declined 0.3%.

Dow Jones rallies over 2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 2.2% at 24,995.11. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2% to 2,991.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2% at 9,340.22.