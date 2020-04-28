Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; IndusInd Bank rallies 9%

US stocks extend gains from last week

Key Wall Street indices gained more than 1% on Monday as investors turned hopeful after several states in the US started relaxing shutdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. All three major US stock averages advanced, and are all now within 20% of their record closing highs reached in February, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its best month since 1987, after trillions of stimulus dollars helped U.S. equities claw back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a grinding halt.