Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; IndusInd Bank rallies 9%
- Nifty sectoral indices in the green. Nifty Bank gains 1.7%
- BSE MidCap, BSE SmallCap rises around 1%
Benchmark Indian equities extended gains from Monday and opened higher. Optimism over reopening of economic activities in global markets also buoyed investor sentiment.
Crude oil extended sharp losses from Monday, with the US West Intermediate Texas (WTI) plunging below $11 a barrel. On Monday, WTI lost a quarter of its value, after a major exchange-traded fund started selling its short-term contracts of the commodity. WTI crude fell 15% to $10.90 a barrel after tanking 24% Monday.
Asian shares were mixed as governments inched towards letting businesses reopen and central banks stepped in to provide cash to economies. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost earlier gains, dropping 0.4% to 19,706.19. South Korea's Kospi was unchanged at1,921.39. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 5,329.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.2% to 24,329.34, while the Shanghai Composite fell nearly 0.2% to 2,811.09. (PTI)
IndusInd Bank reported a net profit of ₹301.84 crore for the March quarter, down 16% on year-on-year (y-o-y), owing to rise in provisions. Shree Cement, UPL, Axis Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate and Minda Industries are some other stocks to be in focus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5% to end the day at 24,133.78 points. The broad-based S&P 500 also rose 1.5% to 2,878.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 percent to finish Monday's session at 8,730.16.
Key Wall Street indices gained more than 1% on Monday as investors turned hopeful after several states in the US started relaxing shutdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. All three major US stock averages advanced, and are all now within 20% of their record closing highs reached in February, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its best month since 1987, after trillions of stimulus dollars helped U.S. equities claw back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a grinding halt.
