Market LIVE: Sensex holds gains, Nifty nears 9,400; Tata Steel rallies 3%

Crude oil check

Oil extended its drop to trade below $32 a barrel after a US industry report signalled crude inventories swelled for the first time in three weeks, raising fresh concerns about excess supply.Futures fell 3.8% in New York, putting the market on track for its first back-to-back daily decline in three weeks. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that stockpiles expanded by 8.73 million barrels last week. Oil’s rally started to falter Wednesday after Moscow indicated that it wanted to scale back supply cuts pledged under the OPEC+ agreement from July, but Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman later reiterated their cooperation to the deal ahead of a 9-10 June meeting.