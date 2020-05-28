Market LIVE: Sensex holds gains, Nifty nears 9,400; Tata Steel rallies 3%

Ujjivan Financial Services soars nearly 11% Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services surged 10.7% to ₹173.20 on the BSE due to robust performance in the March quarter. The company's net interest income (NII) rose 40.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹496.2 crore during the January-March. Its consolidated net profit increased a sharp 48.5% YoY to ₹64 crore. The non-bank financier made a provision of ₹70 crore to mitigate the impact of coronavirus-related losses.

Expert view "The Nifty 50 opened above the crucial 9,350 level and we need to hope it stays above those levels for a couple of trading sessions. If we are successful in doing that, the Nifty 50 should attempt 9,700 levels in the June series itself. The support range of the market has now been upgraded to 9,000-9,050 levels," according to Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.



Rupee falls at open The Indian rupee opened lower at 75.90 against the US dollar, compared to the previous close of 75.72.

FM to chair FSDC meeting today Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will chair a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) amid the ongoing debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and financial sector. The meeting will have the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) , Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irda) , Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India(IBBI) , Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA, among others, and secretaries and senior finance ministry officials, in attendance.

United Spirits Q4 loses fizz, down 2% The stock declined over 2% to ₹565.95 on the BSE as the liquor maker's standalone net profit declined a sharp 81.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹23.9 crore during the March quarter. Revenue from operations was down 11.4% YoY at ₹1,993.8 crore.

Bharat Forge edges 2.5% higher Shares of Bharat Forge jumped 2.5% to ₹295.20 on the BSE as the technology and engineering firm said its operations in Germany resumed from the beginning of May, while plants in North American and Sweden continued to operate to address customer demand, albeit at sub-optimal utilisation.

Gold price check Gold prices rose as tensions between the US and China over a Hong Kong security law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,711.35 per ounce, as of 1250 GMT, after touching a two-week low on Wednesday. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,723.60.

Crude oil check Oil extended its drop to trade below $32 a barrel after a US industry report signalled crude inventories swelled for the first time in three weeks, raising fresh concerns about excess supply.Futures fell 3.8% in New York, putting the market on track for its first back-to-back daily decline in three weeks. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that stockpiles expanded by 8.73 million barrels last week. Oil’s rally started to falter Wednesday after Moscow indicated that it wanted to scale back supply cuts pledged under the OPEC+ agreement from July, but Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman later reiterated their cooperation to the deal ahead of a 9-10 June meeting.

Market opening Indian equity market extended gains from Wednesday's close and opened higher, tracking global stocks that edged up as investors pinned hopes to recovery of major economies amid fresh US-China trade tensions. Back home, bank stocks continued to add majorly to the upward movement of key indices. While Sensex rose 173.88 points, or 0.6%, to 31,779.10, the Nifty 50 index advanced 46.00 points, or 0.5%, to 9,360.95.

Asian indices mixed in early deals Optimism over the reopening of major economies across the world continued to push Asian equities higher on Thursday as investors looked past building China-US tensions for now. Even Hong Kong managed to limit losses despite a US decision to revoke its special status that could see it lose key privileges, bringing into doubt its future as a global financial hub. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.4% and South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.5%. Shanghai Composite was flat.

India's FY21 GDP growth to contract 5%: S&P Rating agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) said India's economy will contract 5% in fiscal 2021 assuming that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will peak by September quarter. S&P’s Indian arm, Crisil on Monday made similar forecasts. “The covid-19 outbreak in India and two months of lockdown--longer in some areas--has led to a sudden stop in the economy. That means growth will contract sharply this fiscal year. Economic activity will face ongoing disruption over the next year as the country transitions to a post-COVID-19 world," the rating agency said.

Nasdaq settled 0.8% higher The S&P 500 index rose 44.36 points to 3,036.13. The index had been down 0.7% before bouncing back towards the end of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 25,000 mark, gaining 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to end at 25,548.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to 9,412.36.