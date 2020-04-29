Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty firm at pre-open; Axis Bank gains 10%
2 min read.Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 09:02 AM ISTIshita Guha
Wall Street fell on Tuesday dragged by technology heavyweights. Investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meet
Indian stocks had settled higher due to gains in financial services
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
29 Apr 2020, 08:53:27 AM IST
Asian markets extend gains
Asian stocks continued to rise on Wednesday, buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. However, concerns that the reopenings could trigger a second wave of infections marred investor sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1 and 0.7%, respectively. However, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was flat.
29 Apr 2020, 08:48:02 AM IST
Crude oil bounces back
US oil prices jumped on Wednesday, trimming some of this week's losses, after stockpiles in the country were lower than expected and on expectations demand will increase as some European countries and US cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to a high of $14.40 a barrel and were up 15.4%, or $1.90, at $14.24 at 0233 GMT, paring a 27% plunge over the first two days of this week. Brent crude futures rose 4.6%, or 93 cents, to $21.39 a barrel.
29 Apr 2020, 08:44:22 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
Axis Bank reported a net loss of ₹1,388 crore for the March quarter owing to higher provisions. The bank had reported net profit of ₹1,505 crore in the same period last fiscal. Reliance Industries, Biocon, PNB Housing Finance and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank may also be in focus.
29 Apr 2020, 08:41:45 AM IST
Dow Jones, S&P 500 marginally down
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% at 24,101.55, ending a four-day winning streak. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.5% to 2,863.39, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.4% to end Tuesday's session at 8,607.73.
29 Apr 2020, 08:35:23 AM IST
US stocks tumble on Tuesday
Wall Street's major indices lost ground on Tuesday as investors moved out of market-leading growth stocks, though a rotation into cyclical value stocks indicated hopes of economic revival as states began to relax restrictions enacted to fight the deadly covid-19 pandemic. While technology stocks pulled all three key US stocks into the red, they all remained within 20% of their February all-time highs. The US Federal Reserve will convene its two-day monetary policy meeting later today to contend with crushing joblessness and an ailing economy.