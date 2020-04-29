Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty firm at pre-open; Axis Bank gains 10%

Crude oil bounces back

US oil prices jumped on Wednesday, trimming some of this week's losses, after stockpiles in the country were lower than expected and on expectations demand will increase as some European countries and US cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to a high of $14.40 a barrel and were up 15.4%, or $1.90, at $14.24 at 0233 GMT, paring a 27% plunge over the first two days of this week. Brent crude futures rose 4.6%, or 93 cents, to $21.39 a barrel.