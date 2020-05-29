Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 300 points at open; Voda Idea hits 10% upper band

US stocks fall amid fresh US-China tensions

Wall Street stocks ended lower Thursday following a late-afternoon retreat on growing US-China tensions as markets digested more bad economic data following coronavirus shutdowns. Stocks had been in positive territory most of the day but pulled back after US President Donald Trump announced he would hold a press conference on China on Friday.

The announcement follows strong US criticism of a security law allowing China to tighten its grip on Hong Kong. Chinese lawmakers on Thursday approved a national security law, which many fear may curb democratic freedom in Hong Kong.

In a Twitter post, Trump also blamed Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 100,000 Americans and added new uncertainty to his re-election prospects.