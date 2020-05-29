Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 300 points at open; Voda Idea hits 10% upper band

The stock of Vodafone Idea hit 10% upper circuit in early deals on reports that Google Inc is considering acquiring about a 5% stake in the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led telecom operator. Shares of the company were at ₹6.40 on the BSE.

Indian equities opened weak, with bank, metal and IT stocks dropping. Losses in Asian stocks added to the pressure. While the benchmark Sensex declined 334.31 points, or 1.04%, to 31,866.28, the Nifty 50 index fell 88.55 points, or 0.93%, to 9,401.55.

Gold prices gained as the Sino-US rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose a security law on Hong Kong, lifting the allure of safe havens amid market uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,719.63 per ounce, as of 1249 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,734.60.

Oil prices edged lower after US inventory data showed lacklustre fuel demand in the world's largest oil consumer, while worsening America-China tensions weighed on global financial markets. Brent crude slipped 36 cents, or 1%, to $34.93 a barrel by 0106 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $33.20 a barrel, down 51 cents, or 1.5%.

IT services provider, Wipro, announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD of the company, effective 6 July, 2020. Delaporte was the chief operating officer (COO) of Capgemini Group. He will report to chairman Rishad Premji and will be based in Paris.

Asia's stock markets pulled back and major currencies were held in check on Friday, as investors await the US response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. The Nikkei 225 declined 0.2%, while Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 25,400.64, down 0.6% and ending a three-day winning streak. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 3,029.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5% to end Thursday's session at 9,368.99.

US stocks fall amid fresh US-China tensions

Wall Street stocks ended lower Thursday following a late-afternoon retreat on growing US-China tensions as markets digested more bad economic data following coronavirus shutdowns. Stocks had been in positive territory most of the day but pulled back after US President Donald Trump announced he would hold a press conference on China on Friday.

The announcement follows strong US criticism of a security law allowing China to tighten its grip on Hong Kong. Chinese lawmakers on Thursday approved a national security law, which many fear may curb democratic freedom in Hong Kong.

In a Twitter post, Trump also blamed Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 100,000 Americans and added new uncertainty to his re-election prospects.