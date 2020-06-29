Market LIVE: Asian equities weak; Wall Street stocks end lower Friday

Petrol, diesel prices raised on Monday

State-run oil marketing companies on Monday hiked prices of petrol by 5 paise a litre to ₹80.43 and that of diesel was raised by 13 paise to ₹80.53.

Over the last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.17 a litre while that of diesel has risen by ₹11.14 a litre.