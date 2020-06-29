Market LIVE: Asian equities weak; Wall Street stocks end lower Friday

Petrol, diesel prices raised on Monday State-run oil marketing companies on Monday hiked prices of petrol by 5 paise a litre to ₹80.43 and that of diesel was raised by 13 paise to ₹80.53. Over the last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.17 a litre while that of diesel has risen by ₹11.14 a litre.

Gold up, oil prices slip In commodity markets, gold held near its highest since early 2012 at $1,771 an ounce. Oil prices slipped on concerns that the pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel. Brent crude futures fell 62 cents to $40.40 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 60 cents to $37.89.

SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian equities In Asian deals, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 73.5 points, or 0.7% at 10,266.50, indicating a negative start for Indian equities on Monday. On Friday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 35,171.27, up 329.17 points or 0.9%. The Nifty had closed at 10383, up 94.10 points or 0.9%.



Asian equities weak, in line with subdued close to Wall Street Friday Asian share markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as the spread of the coronavirus made investors question the optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the US dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5% and South Korean stocks 1.4%. Wall Street had faltered on Friday as some US States reconsidered their reopening plans. The global death toll from covid-19 touched half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.