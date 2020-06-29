Market LIVE: Asian equities weak; Wall Street stocks end lower Friday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In commodity markets, gold held near its highest since early 2012 at $1,771 an ounce. Oil prices slipped on concerns that the pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel.
Brent crude futures fell 62 cents to $40.40 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 60 cents to $37.89.
29 Jun 2020, 08:31 AM ISTSGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian equities
In Asian deals, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 73.5 points, or 0.7% at 10,266.50, indicating a negative start for Indian equities on Monday.
On Friday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 35,171.27, up 329.17 points or 0.9%. The Nifty had closed at 10383, up 94.10 points or 0.9%.
29 Jun 2020, 08:28 AM ISTAsian equities weak, in line with subdued close to Wall Street Friday
Asian share markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as the spread of the coronavirus made investors question the optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the US dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5% and South Korean stocks 1.4%.
Wall Street had faltered on Friday as some US States reconsidered their reopening plans. The global death toll from covid-19 touched half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.
29 Jun 2020, 08:24 AM ISTWall Street stocks ended lower on Friday as coronavirus cases, trade deal concerns weigh
Major equity indexes on the Wall Street had ended weak on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 730.05 points, or 2.8%, to 25,015.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.4% to end at 3,009.05 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6% to close at 9,757.22.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 2.9%, the Dow lost 3.3%, and the Nasdaq declined 1.9%.
A Wall Street Journal report that the phase 1 US-China trade deal could be at risk weighed on equities. According to the report, Chinese officials have warned that "meddling" in Hong Kong and Taiwan could lead Beijing to back away from its commitment to purchase US farm goods.