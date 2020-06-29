Subscribe
A surge in cases in coronavirus cases have dimmed hopes for an economic recovery anytime soon and this dented equities. (Photo: Mint)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Asian equities weak; Wall Street stocks end lower Friday

2 min read . 08:36 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8% to 25,015.55 on Friday, the S&P 500 lost 2.4% to end at 3,009.05 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6% to close at 9,757.22

Welcome to Mint live market blog. Track this space for latest news and updates.

29 Jun 2020, 08:36 AM IST Petrol, diesel prices raised on Monday

State-run oil marketing companies on Monday hiked prices of petrol by 5 paise a litre to 80.43 and that of diesel was raised by 13 paise to 80.53.

Over the last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by 9.17 a litre while that of diesel has risen by 11.14 a litre.

29 Jun 2020, 08:33 AM IST Stocks to Watch

In Indian markets, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NBFCs, ITC, Piramal Enterprises will be in focus today.

29 Jun 2020, 08:32 AM IST Gold up, oil prices slip

In commodity markets, gold held near its highest since early 2012 at $1,771 an ounce. Oil prices slipped on concerns that the pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures fell 62 cents to $40.40 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 60 cents to $37.89.

29 Jun 2020, 08:31 AM IST SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian equities

In Asian deals, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 73.5 points, or 0.7% at 10,266.50, indicating a negative start for Indian equities on Monday.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 35,171.27, up 329.17 points or 0.9%. The Nifty had closed at 10383, up 94.10 points or 0.9%.


29 Jun 2020, 08:28 AM IST Asian equities weak, in line with subdued close to Wall Street Friday

Asian share markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as the spread of the coronavirus made investors question the optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5% and South Korean stocks 1.4%.

Wall Street had faltered on Friday as some US States reconsidered their reopening plans. The global death toll from covid-19 touched half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

29 Jun 2020, 08:24 AM IST Wall Street stocks ended lower on Friday as coronavirus cases, trade deal concerns weigh

Major equity indexes on the Wall Street had ended weak on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 730.05 points, or 2.8%, to 25,015.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.4% to end at 3,009.05 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6% to close at 9,757.22.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 2.9%, the Dow lost 3.3%, and the Nasdaq declined 1.9%.

A Wall Street Journal report that the phase 1 US-China trade deal could be at risk weighed on equities. According to the report, Chinese officials have warned that "meddling" in Hong Kong and Taiwan could lead Beijing to back away from its commitment to purchase US farm goods.

