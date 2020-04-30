Home >
Market LIVE: Bull run may continue for indices; RIL in focus ahead of Q4 results
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read.Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 08:50 AM ISTIshita Guha
Wall Street rallied on Wednesday on optimism over potential covid-19 treatment. The US Fed warned of unprecedented damage to economy
RIL and HUL will release their March-quarter earnings today
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
30 Apr 2020, 08:49:59 AM IST
US tech firms report robust earnings
Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 8.9% after the company reported steady advertising sales and a 13% year-on-year revenue increase. Boeing Co shares surged 5.9% after the plane maker announced it would shrink its workforce and production to contend with plunging demand. Facebook Inc rose about 8%, whiles shares of both Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc gained nearly 2% in after-market trading following their earnings reports. (Reuters)
30 Apr 2020, 08:47:37 AM IST
Dow Jones, S&P 500 near all-time highs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.31 points, or 2.21%, to 24,633.86, the S&P 500 gained 76.12 points, or 2.66%, to 2,939.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 306.98 points, or 3.57%, to 8,914.71.
30 Apr 2020, 08:35:53 AM IST
US stocks rocket on hopes of covid-19 drug
Key Wall Street stocks surged on Wednesday due to hopes of an effective covid-19 treatment, helping investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Big tech companies provided the biggest lift to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, and pushed all three major US stock averages closer to their all-time highs reached in February. The US Fed left key interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, with Powell warning that the country's economy will drop at an "unprecedented rate" in the current quarter.