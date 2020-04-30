Market LIVE: Bull run may continue for indices; RIL in focus ahead of Q4 results

US stocks rocket on hopes of covid-19 drug

Key Wall Street stocks surged on Wednesday due to hopes of an effective covid-19 treatment, helping investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Big tech companies provided the biggest lift to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, and pushed all three major US stock averages closer to their all-time highs reached in February. The US Fed left key interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, with Powell warning that the country's economy will drop at an "unprecedented rate" in the current quarter.