Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Monday, following positive cues from global markets. Photo: Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Bull run may continue for indices; RIL in focus ahead of Q4 results

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 08:50 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Wall Street rallied on Wednesday on optimism over potential covid-19 treatment. The US Fed warned of unprecedented damage to economy
  • RIL and HUL will release their March-quarter earnings today

30 Apr 2020, 08:49:59 AM IST

US tech firms report robust earnings

Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 8.9% after the company reported steady advertising sales and a 13% year-on-year revenue increase. Boeing Co shares surged 5.9% after the plane maker announced it would shrink its workforce and production to contend with plunging demand. Facebook Inc rose about 8%, whiles shares of both Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc gained nearly 2% in after-market trading following their earnings reports. (Reuters)

30 Apr 2020, 08:47:37 AM IST

Dow Jones, S&P 500 near all-time highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.31 points, or 2.21%, to 24,633.86, the S&P 500 gained 76.12 points, or 2.66%, to 2,939.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 306.98 points, or 3.57%, to 8,914.71.

30 Apr 2020, 08:35:53 AM IST

US stocks rocket on hopes of covid-19 drug

Key Wall Street stocks surged on Wednesday due to hopes of an effective covid-19 treatment, helping investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Big tech companies provided the biggest lift to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, and pushed all three major US stock averages closer to their all-time highs reached in February. The US Fed left key interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, with Powell warning that the country's economy will drop at an "unprecedented rate" in the current quarter.

