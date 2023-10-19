Hello User
Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Faces Stock Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Lloyds Engineering Works stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 45.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.85 per share. Investors should monitor Lloyds Engineering Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lloyds Engineering Works

On the last day of trading, Lloyds Engineering Works opened at a price of 48.9 and closed at 47.29. The stock reached a high of 48.9 and a low of 45. The market capitalization of the company is 4958.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.81 and the 52-week low is 12.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 430,167.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Engineering Works stock reached a low of 45.05 and a high of 46.85 for the day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price update :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹45.85, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹45.96

The stock price of Lloyds Engineering Works is currently valued at 45.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.11, suggesting a decrease of 0.11.

19 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.82%
3 Months37.81%
6 Months136.69%
YTD183.59%
1 Year233.09%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹45.96, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹47.29

The current stock price of Lloyds Engineering Works is 45.96. It has experienced a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.33, which means the stock has decreased by 1.33.

19 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Live :Lloyds Engineering Works closed at ₹47.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Lloyds Engineering Works was 430,167 shares. The closing price for the stock was 47.29.

