Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Faces Stock Market Decline

On the last day of trading, Lloyds Engineering Works opened at a price of ₹48.9 and closed at ₹47.29. The stock reached a high of ₹48.9 and a low of ₹45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4958.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.81 and the 52-week low is ₹12.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 430,167.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lloyds Engineering Works stock reached a low of ₹45.05 and a high of ₹46.85 for the day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.82%
|3 Months
|37.81%
|6 Months
|136.69%
|YTD
|183.59%
|1 Year
|233.09%
