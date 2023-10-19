Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Faces Stock Market Decline

On the last day of trading, Lloyds Engineering Works opened at a price of ₹48.9 and closed at ₹47.29. The stock reached a high of ₹48.9 and a low of ₹45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4958.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.81 and the 52-week low is ₹12.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 430,167.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.