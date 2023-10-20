Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Sees Strong Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lloyds Engineering Works was ₹45.8, and the close price was ₹45.96. The stock had a high of ₹48.25 and a low of ₹45.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5205.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.81, and the 52-week low is ₹12.3. The BSE volume for the day was 684,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.