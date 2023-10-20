Hello User
Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Sees Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lloyds Engineering Works stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 48.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.5 per share. Investors should monitor Lloyds Engineering Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lloyds Engineering Works

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lloyds Engineering Works was 45.8, and the close price was 45.96. The stock had a high of 48.25 and a low of 45.05. The market capitalization of the company is 5205.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.81, and the 52-week low is 12.3. The BSE volume for the day was 684,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹48.5, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹48.25

Lloyds Engineering Works stock is currently priced at 48.5. There has been a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Engineering Works stock reached a low of 48.26 and a high of 49.90 today.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price update :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹48.45, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹48.25

Lloyds Engineering Works stock is currently priced at 48.45. The stock has experienced a 0.41% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.12%
3 Months49.69%
6 Months146.41%
YTD197.52%
1 Year253.31%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹48.25, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹45.96

The current stock price of Lloyds Engineering Works is 48.25, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 2.29.

20 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Live :Lloyds Engineering Works closed at ₹45.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lloyds Engineering Works had a BSE volume of 684,141 shares and closed at a price of 45.96.

