Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Sees Strong Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lloyds Engineering Works was ₹45.8, and the close price was ₹45.96. The stock had a high of ₹48.25 and a low of ₹45.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5205.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.81, and the 52-week low is ₹12.3. The BSE volume for the day was 684,141 shares.
Lloyds Engineering Works stock is currently priced at ₹48.5. There has been a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
Lloyds Engineering Works stock reached a low of ₹48.26 and a high of ₹49.90 today.
Lloyds Engineering Works stock is currently priced at ₹48.45. The stock has experienced a 0.41% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|49.69%
|6 Months
|146.41%
|YTD
|197.52%
|1 Year
|253.31%
The current stock price of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹48.25, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 2.29.
On the last day of trading, Lloyds Engineering Works had a BSE volume of 684,141 shares and closed at a price of ₹45.96.
