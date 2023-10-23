Hello User
Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Engineering Works Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lloyds Engineering Works stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.33 %. The stock closed at 48.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.66 per share. Investors should monitor Lloyds Engineering Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lloyds Engineering Works

On the last day of trading, Lloyds Engineering Works opened at 49.9 and closed at 48.25. The stock reached a high of 49.9 and a low of 47.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5261.69 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.81 and the 52-week low is 12.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 686,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Engineering Works stock had a low price of 46.34 and a high price of 50.90 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price update :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹46.66, down -4.33% from yesterday's ₹48.77

The current price of Lloyds Engineering Works stock is 46.66 with a percent change of -4.33. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.11, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.11 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries469.25-6.45-1.36533.5255.856520.61
Surya Roshni541.2-22.95-4.07600.0200.435823.88
Lloyds Engineering Works46.34-2.43-4.9859.8112.34581.63
Steel Strips Wheels277.6-6.1-2.15298.9126.24344.81
Tinplate Company Of India385.8-4.0-1.03420.7295.44038.08
23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹46.34, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹48.77

The stock price of Lloyds Engineering Works is currently 46.34, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -2.43. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.98% from its previous value, resulting in a decrease of 2.43.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Engineering Works stock had a low price of 47 and a high price of 50.9 today.

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price update :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹48.35, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹48.77

The current data for Lloyds Engineering Works stock shows that the price is 48.35. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.42, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.42.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months49.57%
6 Months154.97%
YTD201.55%
1 Year256.78%
23 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Today :Lloyds Engineering Works trading at ₹48.77, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹48.25

The current data for Lloyds Engineering Works stock shows that the price is 48.77. There has been a 1.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.52.

23 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Lloyds Engineering Works share price Live :Lloyds Engineering Works closed at ₹48.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Lloyds Engineering Works on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 686,332. The closing price for the stock was 48.25.

