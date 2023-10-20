Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Lloyds Metals & Energy started trading at ₹567.9 and closed at ₹566.15. The stock had a high of ₹574.4 and a low of ₹563.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹28613.44 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹687.85 and its 52-week low is ₹163.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.