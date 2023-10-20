Hello User
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 566.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.5 per share. Investors should monitor Lloyds Metals & Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

On the last day, Lloyds Metals & Energy started trading at 567.9 and closed at 566.15. The stock had a high of 574.4 and a low of 563.5. The company has a market capitalization of 28613.44 crore. Its 52-week high is 687.85 and its 52-week low is 163.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹564.5, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹566.15

The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is 564.5. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by 1.65.

20 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Lloyds Metals & Energy stock is 563.5, while the high price is 574.4.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy closed at ₹566.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Lloyds Metals & Energy on the BSE, there were 2995 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 566.15.

