Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Lloyds Metals & Energy started trading at ₹567.9 and closed at ₹566.15. The stock had a high of ₹574.4 and a low of ₹563.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹28613.44 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹687.85 and its 52-week low is ₹163.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2995 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹564.5. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹1.65.
The current day's low price for Lloyds Metals & Energy stock is ₹563.5, while the high price is ₹574.4.
On the last day of trading for Lloyds Metals & Energy on the BSE, there were 2995 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹566.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!