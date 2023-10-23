Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Lloyds Metals & Energy had an open price of ₹567.9 and a close price of ₹566.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹574.4 and a low of ₹553.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,179.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹687.85 and ₹163.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹526.9, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹555.45
The data shows that the stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy has decreased by 5.14%, resulting in a net change of -28.55. The current stock price is ₹526.9.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|567.18
|10 Days
|575.56
|20 Days
|559.01
|50 Days
|564.18
|100 Days
|514.29
|300 Days
|399.22
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has a low price of ₹520 and a high price of ₹566.6 for the current day.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹528.9, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹555.45
Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.78. The net change in price is -26.55.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹533.35, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹555.45
The stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is currently at ₹533.35, with a percent change of -3.98 and a net change of -22.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by ₹22.1, or 3.98%.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jindal Stainless
|457.35
|-11.6
|-2.47
|541.45
|126.6
|37659.78
|Steel Authority Of India
|84.5
|-2.39
|-2.75
|103.59
|73.8
|34902.94
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|531.1
|-24.35
|-4.38
|687.85
|163.15
|19582.68
|KIOCL
|378.75
|-29.6
|-7.25
|520.0
|165.2
|23018.57
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|438.75
|-18.85
|-4.12
|494.65
|253.05
|11191.67
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Lloyds Metals & Energy stock's low price for the day is ₹520 and the high price is ₹566.6.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹525.05, down -5.47% from yesterday's ₹555.45
The current data of Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹525.05, which is a decrease of 5.47% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -30.4, indicating a significant decrease.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jindal Stainless
|458.0
|-10.95
|-2.34
|541.45
|126.6
|37713.3
|Steel Authority Of India
|84.05
|-2.84
|-3.27
|103.59
|73.8
|34717.07
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|526.2
|-29.25
|-5.27
|687.85
|163.15
|19402.01
|KIOCL
|378.0
|-30.35
|-7.43
|520.0
|165.2
|22972.99
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|438.8
|-18.8
|-4.11
|494.65
|253.05
|11192.94
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Lloyds Metals & Energy stock reached a low of ₹520 and a high of ₹566.6.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹529.7, down -4.64% from yesterday's ₹555.45
The current data for Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹529.7. There has been a percent change of -4.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.75, suggesting a significant decrease in value.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jindal Stainless
|460.1
|-8.85
|-1.89
|541.45
|126.6
|37886.23
|Steel Authority Of India
|84.85
|-2.04
|-2.35
|103.59
|73.8
|35047.51
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|526.6
|-28.85
|-5.19
|687.85
|163.15
|19416.75
|KIOCL
|382.9
|-25.45
|-6.23
|520.0
|165.2
|23270.79
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|440.45
|-17.15
|-3.75
|494.65
|253.05
|11235.03
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹524.7, down -5.54% from yesterday's ₹555.45
The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹524.7. The stock has experienced a decrease of -5.54% in its value, resulting in a net change of -30.75.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Lloyds Metals & Energy stock had a low price of ₹520 and a high price of ₹566.6 on the current day.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹533.45, down -3.96% from yesterday's ₹555.45
The stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy has decreased by 3.96% or ₹22. This means that the current stock price is ₹533.45.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.36%
|3 Months
|1.38%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹558.2, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹566.15
The current data shows that the stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹558.2. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.95 in the stock price.
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy closed at ₹566.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Lloyds Metals & Energy had a BSE volume of 27965 shares and closed at a price of ₹566.15.
