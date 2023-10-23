Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Lloyds Metals & Energy had an open price of ₹567.9 and a close price of ₹566.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹574.4 and a low of ₹553.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,179.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹687.85 and ₹163.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,965 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹526.9, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹555.45 The data shows that the stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy has decreased by 5.14%, resulting in a net change of -28.55. The current stock price is ₹526.9.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 567.18 10 Days 575.56 20 Days 559.01 50 Days 564.18 100 Days 514.29 300 Days 399.22

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has a low price of ₹520 and a high price of ₹566.6 for the current day.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates LLOYDS METALS & ENERGY More Information

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹528.9, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹555.45 Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.78. The net change in price is -26.55.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹533.35, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹555.45 The stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is currently at ₹533.35, with a percent change of -3.98 and a net change of -22.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by ₹22.1, or 3.98%.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jindal Stainless 457.35 -11.6 -2.47 541.45 126.6 37659.78 Steel Authority Of India 84.5 -2.39 -2.75 103.59 73.8 34902.94 Lloyds Metals & Energy 531.1 -24.35 -4.38 687.85 163.15 19582.68 KIOCL 378.75 -29.6 -7.25 520.0 165.2 23018.57 Shyam Metalics & Energy 438.75 -18.85 -4.12 494.65 253.05 11191.67

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range Lloyds Metals & Energy stock's low price for the day is ₹520 and the high price is ₹566.6.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹525.05, down -5.47% from yesterday's ₹555.45 The current data of Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹525.05, which is a decrease of 5.47% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -30.4, indicating a significant decrease.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jindal Stainless 458.0 -10.95 -2.34 541.45 126.6 37713.3 Steel Authority Of India 84.05 -2.84 -3.27 103.59 73.8 34717.07 Lloyds Metals & Energy 526.2 -29.25 -5.27 687.85 163.15 19402.01 KIOCL 378.0 -30.35 -7.43 520.0 165.2 22972.99 Shyam Metalics & Energy 438.8 -18.8 -4.11 494.65 253.05 11192.94

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range Lloyds Metals & Energy stock reached a low of ₹520 and a high of ₹566.6.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹529.7, down -4.64% from yesterday's ₹555.45 The current data for Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹529.7. There has been a percent change of -4.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.75, suggesting a significant decrease in value.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jindal Stainless 460.1 -8.85 -1.89 541.45 126.6 37886.23 Steel Authority Of India 84.85 -2.04 -2.35 103.59 73.8 35047.51 Lloyds Metals & Energy 526.6 -28.85 -5.19 687.85 163.15 19416.75 KIOCL 382.9 -25.45 -6.23 520.0 165.2 23270.79 Shyam Metalics & Energy 440.45 -17.15 -3.75 494.65 253.05 11235.03

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹524.7, down -5.54% from yesterday's ₹555.45 The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹524.7. The stock has experienced a decrease of -5.54% in its value, resulting in a net change of -30.75.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range Lloyds Metals & Energy stock had a low price of ₹520 and a high price of ₹566.6 on the current day.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹533.45, down -3.96% from yesterday's ₹555.45 The stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy has decreased by 3.96% or ₹22. This means that the current stock price is ₹533.45.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates LLOYDS METALS & ENERGY More Information

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.36% 3 Months 1.38% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹558.2, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹566.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹558.2. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.95 in the stock price.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy closed at ₹566.15 on last trading day On the last day, Lloyds Metals & Energy had a BSE volume of 27965 shares and closed at a price of ₹566.15.