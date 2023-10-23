Hello User
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -5.14 %. The stock closed at 555.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.9 per share. Investors should monitor Lloyds Metals & Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Lloyds Metals & Energy had an open price of 567.9 and a close price of 566.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 574.4 and a low of 553.95. The market capitalization of the company is 28,179.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 687.85 and 163.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹526.9, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹555.45

The data shows that the stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy has decreased by 5.14%, resulting in a net change of -28.55. The current stock price is 526.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days567.18
10 Days575.56
20 Days559.01
50 Days564.18
100 Days514.29
300 Days399.22
23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has a low price of 520 and a high price of 566.6 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹528.9, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹555.45

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.78. The net change in price is -26.55.

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹533.35, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹555.45

The stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is currently at 533.35, with a percent change of -3.98 and a net change of -22.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 22.1, or 3.98%.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jindal Stainless457.35-11.6-2.47541.45126.637659.78
Steel Authority Of India84.5-2.39-2.75103.5973.834902.94
Lloyds Metals & Energy531.1-24.35-4.38687.85163.1519582.68
KIOCL378.75-29.6-7.25520.0165.223018.57
Shyam Metalics & Energy438.75-18.85-4.12494.65253.0511191.67
23 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock's low price for the day is 520 and the high price is 566.6.

23 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price NSE Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹525.05, down -5.47% from yesterday's ₹555.45

The current data of Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is 525.05, which is a decrease of 5.47% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -30.4, indicating a significant decrease.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jindal Stainless458.0-10.95-2.34541.45126.637713.3
Steel Authority Of India84.05-2.84-3.27103.5973.834717.07
Lloyds Metals & Energy526.2-29.25-5.27687.85163.1519402.01
KIOCL378.0-30.35-7.43520.0165.222972.99
Shyam Metalics & Energy438.8-18.8-4.11494.65253.0511192.94
23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock reached a low of 520 and a high of 566.6.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹529.7, down -4.64% from yesterday's ₹555.45

The current data for Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is 529.7. There has been a percent change of -4.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.75, suggesting a significant decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jindal Stainless460.1-8.85-1.89541.45126.637886.23
Steel Authority Of India84.85-2.04-2.35103.5973.835047.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy526.6-28.85-5.19687.85163.1519416.75
KIOCL382.9-25.45-6.23520.0165.223270.79
Shyam Metalics & Energy440.45-17.15-3.75494.65253.0511235.03
23 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹524.7, down -5.54% from yesterday's ₹555.45

The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is 524.7. The stock has experienced a decrease of -5.54% in its value, resulting in a net change of -30.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock had a low price of 520 and a high price of 566.6 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹533.45, down -3.96% from yesterday's ₹555.45

The stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy has decreased by 3.96% or 22. This means that the current stock price is 533.45.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.36%
3 Months1.38%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹558.2, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹566.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is 558.2. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of 7.95 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy closed at ₹566.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Lloyds Metals & Energy had a BSE volume of 27965 shares and closed at a price of 566.15.

