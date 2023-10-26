Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of Lloyds Metals & Energy opened at ₹525.95 and closed at ₹519.05. The stock reached a high of ₹531.6 and a low of ₹502.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,106.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹687.85 and the 52-week low is ₹163.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.