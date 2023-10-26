comScore
Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy Stock Plunges in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Livemint

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 517.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 515.9 per share. Investors should monitor Lloyds Metals & Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lloyds Metals & EnergyPremium
Lloyds Metals & Energy

On the last day of trading, the stock of Lloyds Metals & Energy opened at 525.95 and closed at 519.05. The stock reached a high of 531.6 and a low of 502.45. The market capitalization of the company is 26,106.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 687.85 and the 52-week low is 163.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:18:12 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Lloyds Metals & Energy stock for today is 513, while the high price is 523.7.

26 Oct 2023, 11:13:38 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹515.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹517.05

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock currently has a price of 515.9. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.22% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -1.15.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:35 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jindal Stainless446.2-9.25-2.03541.45132.5336741.65
Steel Authority Of India82.59-1.4-1.67103.5973.834114.01
Lloyds Metals & Energy515.0-2.05-0.4687.85163.1525998.45
KIOCL332.25-17.45-4.99520.0165.220192.53
Shyam Metalics & Energy422.5-13.15-3.02494.65253.0510777.16
26 Oct 2023, 10:29:36 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock reached a low of 513 and a high of 523.7 on the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:24:20 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹514.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹517.05

The current data for Lloyds Metals & Energy stock shows that the stock price is 514.5. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

Click here for Lloyds Metals & Energy Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:26 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:03 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price update :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹515.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹517.05

The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is 515.85, which represents a decrease of 0.23% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.

26 Oct 2023, 09:30:37 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.62%
3 Months-6.37%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:05:57 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today :Lloyds Metals & Energy trading at ₹517.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹519.05

The current stock price of Lloyds Metals & Energy is 517.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:19:22 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Live :Lloyds Metals & Energy closed at ₹519.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lloyds Metals & Energy had a volume of 60,395 shares and closed at a price of 519.05.

