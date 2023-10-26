Lloyds Metals & Energy share price Today Live Updates : Lloyds Metals & Energy Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of Lloyds Metals & Energy opened at ₹525.95 and closed at ₹519.05. The stock reached a high of ₹531.6 and a low of ₹502.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,106.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹687.85 and the 52-week low is ₹163.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,395 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jindal Stainless
|446.2
|-9.25
|-2.03
|541.45
|132.53
|36741.65
|Steel Authority Of India
|82.59
|-1.4
|-1.67
|103.59
|73.8
|34114.01
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|515.0
|-2.05
|-0.4
|687.85
|163.15
|25998.45
|KIOCL
|332.25
|-17.45
|-4.99
|520.0
|165.2
|20192.53
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|422.5
|-13.15
|-3.02
|494.65
|253.05
|10777.16
Lloyds Metals & Energy stock reached a low of ₹513 and a high of ₹523.7 on the current trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.62%
|3 Months
|-6.37%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
