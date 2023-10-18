L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings closed today at ₹137, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹139.15

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had an open price of ₹136.5 and a close price of ₹134.9. The stock reached a high of ₹139.9 and a low of ₹136.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,551.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.2 and the 52-week low is ₹75.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,641,931 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sundaram Finance 3300.0 1.55 0.05 3326.1 2173.05 36365.13 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services 281.4 -3.7 -1.3 346.4 191.2 34713.46 L&T Finance Holdings 137.0 -2.15 -1.55 140.2 75.55 33971.49 Poonawalla Fincorp 374.9 -3.2 -0.85 451.8 243.75 28790.36 LIC Housing Finance 469.6 -6.1 -1.28 480.8 315.45 25830.96

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is ₹136.55 and the high price is ₹141.2.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for L&T Finance Holdings Ltd stock is 77.80, while the 52 week high price is 140.20.

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (-28.38%) & ₹1.3 (-31.58%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.55 (+13.75%) & ₹2.1 (+20.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sundaram Finance 3298.45 78.9 2.45 3326.1 2173.05 36348.04 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services 285.1 -0.05 -0.02 346.4 191.2 35169.89 L&T Finance Holdings 139.15 4.25 3.15 140.2 75.55 34504.62 Poonawalla Fincorp 378.1 0.6 0.16 451.8 243.75 29036.1 LIC Housing Finance 475.75 4.35 0.92 480.8 315.45 26169.25

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is ₹136.05, while the high price is ₹139.9.

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 133.76 10 Days 133.30 20 Days 129.79 50 Days 127.30 100 Days 124.16 300 Days 106.84

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.8 (-24.32%) & ₹1.3 (-31.58%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (+7.5%) & ₹1.85 (+5.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 140.15 as against previous close of 139.65 L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 139.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 138.5, while the offer price is 138.65. There are 8,924 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 17,848 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for L&T Finance Holdings stands at 67,153,100 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (-27.03%) & ₹1.25 (-34.21%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.25 (+6.25%) & ₹1.8 (+2.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 140.15 as against previous close of 139.65 L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 139.1. The bid price is 139.5 and the offer price is 139.7. The offer quantity is 17848 and the bid quantity is also 17848. The open interest for L&T Finance Holdings is 67215568.

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.3 (-10.81%) & ₹1.65 (-13.16%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.95 (-1.25%) & ₹1.55 (-11.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 140.15 as against previous close of 139.65 L&T Finance Holdings, currently trading at a spot price of 139.1, has a bid price of 140.4 and an offer price of 140.55. The stock has a bid quantity of 62468 and an offer quantity of 17848. It has a significant open interest of 67661768.

L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹134.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for L&T Finance Holdings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,641,931. The closing price for the stock was ₹134.9.