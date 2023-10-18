comScore
L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings closed today at ₹137, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹139.15

22 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 139.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance HoldingsPremium
L&T Finance Holdings

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had an open price of 136.5 and a close price of 134.9. The stock reached a high of 139.9 and a low of 136.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 34,551.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.2 and the 52-week low is 75.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,641,931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:42:36 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings closed today at ₹137, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹139.15

Today's closing price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is 137, which represents a decrease of 1.55% from yesterday's closing price of 139.15. The net change in price is -2.15.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20:58 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
18 Oct 2023, 05:36:50 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is 136.55 and the high price is 141.2.

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:32 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for L&T Finance Holdings Ltd stock is 77.80, while the 52 week high price is 140.20.

18 Oct 2023, 03:12:33 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹136.6, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹139.15

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 136.6, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:43:29 PM IST

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings

Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (-28.38%) & 1.3 (-31.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.55 (+13.75%) & 2.1 (+20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33:51 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
18 Oct 2023, 02:30:11 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price NSE Live :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of L&T Finance Holdings has increased by 3.15% or 4.25, and is currently trading at 139.15.

18 Oct 2023, 02:20:42 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is 136.05, while the high price is 139.9.

18 Oct 2023, 01:53:26 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of L&T Finance Holdings currently stands at 139.15, reflecting a percent change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.15%. The net change in the stock price is 4.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.25.

Click here for L&T Finance Holdings Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:38:25 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days133.76
10 Days133.30
20 Days129.79
50 Days127.30
100 Days124.16
300 Days106.84
18 Oct 2023, 01:30:11 PM IST

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings

Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.8 (-24.32%) & 1.3 (-31.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.3 (+7.5%) & 1.85 (+5.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:21:19 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of L&T Finance Holdings reached a low of 136.05 and a high of 139.9 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:19:55 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 139.15. It has seen a percent change of 3.15, with a net change of 4.25.

Click here for L&T Finance Holdings AGM

18 Oct 2023, 01:09:04 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 140.15 as against previous close of 139.65

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 139.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 138.5, while the offer price is 138.65. There are 8,924 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 17,848 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for L&T Finance Holdings stands at 67,153,100 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:52:12 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43:04 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
18 Oct 2023, 12:33:47 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is currently at 139.15, with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.15% and the actual increase in price is 4.25.

18 Oct 2023, 12:26:10 PM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Finance Holdings stock today was 136.05, while the high price was 139.9.

18 Oct 2023, 12:12:57 PM IST

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings

Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.7 (-27.03%) & 1.25 (-34.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.25 (+6.25%) & 1.8 (+2.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:48:01 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price NSE Live :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 139.15, and it has experienced a percent change of 3.15. This translates to a net change of 4.25.

18 Oct 2023, 11:44:09 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
18 Oct 2023, 11:40:13 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 140.15 as against previous close of 139.65

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 139.1. The bid price is 139.5 and the offer price is 139.7. The offer quantity is 17848 and the bid quantity is also 17848. The open interest for L&T Finance Holdings is 67215568.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:14:58 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price update :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The stock price of L&T Finance Holdings has increased by 3.15% or 4.25, reaching a value of 139.15.

18 Oct 2023, 11:14:42 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is 136.05 and the high price is 139.90.

18 Oct 2023, 10:53:33 AM IST

Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings

Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.3 (-10.81%) & 1.65 (-13.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (-1.25%) & 1.55 (-11.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:34:56 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
18 Oct 2023, 10:23:21 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price update :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹139.15, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The current price of L&T Finance Holdings stock is 139.15, which represents a 3.15% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.25.

18 Oct 2023, 10:11:35 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 140.15 as against previous close of 139.65

L&T Finance Holdings, currently trading at a spot price of 139.1, has a bid price of 140.4 and an offer price of 140.55. The stock has a bid quantity of 62468 and an offer quantity of 17848. It has a significant open interest of 67661768.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:10:04 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Finance Holdings stock today was 136.05 and the high price was 139.90.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:06 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:54 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹134.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Finance Holdings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,641,931. The closing price for the stock was 134.9.

