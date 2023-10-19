Hello User
L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 137 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings opened at 139.55 and closed at 139.15. The stock had a high of 141.2 and a low of 136.55. The market capitalization of the company is 34,018.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 140.2 and the 52-week low is 75.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,314,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months4.56%
6 Months56.09%
YTD57.08%
1 Year72.17%
19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price NSE Live :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹135, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹137

The current data of L&T Finance Holdings stock shows that the price is 135. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹134.9, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹137

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 134.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.53, resulting in a net change of -2.1.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹139.15 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had a trading volume of 1,314,847 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 139.15.

