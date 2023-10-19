L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings sees decline in trading today

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings opened at ₹139.55 and closed at ₹139.15. The stock had a high of ₹141.2 and a low of ₹136.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,018.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹140.2 and the 52-week low is ₹75.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,314,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.