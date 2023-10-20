Hello User
L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings Stock Drops on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 138 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings

On the last day, the opening price of L&T Finance Holdings was 136.05 and the closing price was 137. The stock reached a high of 138.9 and a low of 134.45. The market capitalization of the company is 34,266.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 75.55. The BSE volume for the day was 372,298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of L&T Finance Holdings reached a low of 136.45 and a high of 138.85 during the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 137.45 as against previous close of 138.5

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 137. The bid price is 136.95, while the offer price is 137.1. The offer quantity stands at 8924, and the bid quantity is 17848. The open interest for L&T Finance Holdings is 61316804.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price update :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹137.8, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹138

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 137.8 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.14% and the net change is -0.2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.21%
3 Months8.46%
6 Months55.31%
YTD58.34%
1 Year73.34%
20 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹137.15, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹138

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 137.15, with a net change of -0.85 and a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.62% and has a negative net change of 0.85.

20 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹137 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T Finance Holdings had a trading volume of 372,298 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.

