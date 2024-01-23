L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings faces stock decline

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : L&T Finance Holdings' stock opened at ₹169.45 and closed at ₹168.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹169.8, while the lowest price was ₹166.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹41,542.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹174.85 and ₹78.97 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 105,292 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is currently at ₹167. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.25 in the stock price.
On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had a trading volume of 105,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹168.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!