L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings faces stock decline

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
L&T Finance Holdings stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 168.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings Stock Price Today

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : L&T Finance Holdings' stock opened at 169.45 and closed at 168.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 169.8, while the lowest price was 166.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 41,542.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 174.85 and 78.97 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 105,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹167, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is currently at 167. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of 1.25 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹168.25 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had a trading volume of 105,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 168.25.

