L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 137.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings shares opened at 137.15 and closed at 138 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 139.5, while the lowest price was 136.4. The market capitalization of the company is 34,216.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 141.2 and 75.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for L&T Finance Holdings stock is 135.85, while the high price is 140.

23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 139.05 as against previous close of 137.75

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 137.05. The bid price is 137.0 and the offer price is 137.15. The offer quantity is 8924 and the bid quantity is 35696. The open interest is 46422648.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹137.05, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹137.8

The current data for L&T Finance Holdings stock shows that the price is 137.05, which represents a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.54% from its previous price. The net change is -0.75, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.75 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for L&T Finance Holdings

Top active call options for L&T Finance Holdings at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-52.38%) & 0.3 (-64.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Finance Holdings at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-66.67%) & 1.0 (-45.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sundaram Finance3225.0-14.7-0.453326.12173.0535538.65
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services274.65-3.15-1.13346.4191.233880.78
L&T Finance Holdings138.050.250.18141.275.5534231.86
Poonawalla Fincorp367.0-9.15-2.43451.8243.7528183.68
LIC Housing Finance454.8-4.55-0.99480.8315.4525016.87
23 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price NSE Live :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹136.45, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹137.8

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 136.45, which is a decrease of 0.98% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Finance Holdings stock today was 135.85 and the high price was 140.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings October futures opened at 139.05 as against previous close of 137.75

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 138.25. The bid price is 138.05, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 138.15, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 8924, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 8924. The stock has a significant open interest of 49340796, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price update :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹138.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹137.8

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 138.05, with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.18%
3 Months8.58%
6 Months57.81%
YTD57.99%
1 Year74.38%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹137.15, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹137.8

The current stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 137.15, which represents a decrease of 0.47% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.65.

23 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹138 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T Finance Holdings had a total BSE volume of 546,033 shares. The closing price for the stock was 138.

