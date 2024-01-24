Hello User
L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.34 %. The stock closed at 167 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings Stock Price Today

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings opened at 168.4 and closed at 167. The high for the day was 168.5, while the low was 157.95. The market capitalization of the company stands at 39,739.06 crore. The 52-week high for L&T Finance Holdings is 174.85, while the 52-week low is 78.97. The BSE volume for the day was 726,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹167 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T Finance Holdings had a volume of 726,526 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 167.

