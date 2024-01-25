Hello User
L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 161.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings Stock Price Today

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Finance Holdings' stock opened at 163.15 and closed at 159.75. The stock's highest point for the day was 163.5, while the lowest point was 157.2. The company currently has a market capitalization of 40,109.27 crore. L&T Finance Holdings' 52-week high was 174.85, and its 52-week low was 78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 610,060 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹163.2, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹161.15

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T Finance Holdings is 163.2, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.27% or 2.05 from its previous value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹159.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T Finance Holdings shares on the BSE was 610,060 shares. The closing price of the shares was 159.75.

